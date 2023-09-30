Shoppers will have the chance to grab artwork, comics and clothes made by local independent artists and publishers in Peckham today, Saturday September 30.

The DIY Art Market is coming to cultural centre Copeland Park and Bussey Building between 11am and 5pm.

Visitors can also expect ceramics, zines, independent publications, patches, tote bags, screen prints, jewellery and artists’ books.

It’s a chance for people to buy artworks directly from both emerging artists and their more established contemporaries.

Now in its fifth year, DIY Market describes itself as “London’s go-to-destination to pick up unique artwork on a budget”.

Entry is £1.

DIY Market will be hosted at Copeland Park and Bussey Building, 133 Copeland Road, London, United Kingdom, from 11am to 5pm.