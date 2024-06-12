A man who killed a young father for his e-bike in Peckham has been convicted of murder.

Yusuf Kallon, nineteen, stabbed Rohan Trotman to death in a “senseless attack” in June last year.

The self-confessed “career criminal”, who is from Peckham, planned to escape to Sierra Leone after the murder.

Kallon was convicted of murder and two counts of robbery on Monday, June 3.

Murdered: Rohan Trotman

Detectives say a second man involved in the killing fled the UK before police could arrest him.

The court heard how Rohan, 26, was cycling home from Croydon on his new electric bike on the evening of Sunday, June 25.

Kallon and another man attacked him on Gordon Road, leaving Rohan bleeding from multiple wounds on the street. He died the next day in hospital.

A jury heard how detectives proved Kallon dumped his phone shortly after the murder.

Officers also spent hundreds of hours trawling through CCTV footage to identify him as a suspect.

Detectives also revealed that Kallon had made desperate plans to flee the country.

He made credit card payments to a holiday company in Spain, booked a flight to Sierra Leone and paid for a new fast-tracked passport.

Officers arrested and charged Kallon with murder, two counts of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon within two weeks of the murder.

The court heard that Kallon’s accomplice fled the UK before police could link him to the murder and make an arrest.

Both had committed a robbery earlier that day, shortly before the murder, stealing a motorbike from the Waterloo area, police said.

Kallon was found guilty of murder and two counts of robbery but found not guilty of possession of an offensive weapon. He will be sentenced on June 28.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith, who led the investigation, said: “Rohan was a much loved son, partner, and brother. Put simply, he was killed by Kallon for his new electric bike in a senseless attack that has devastated a family.

“I am glad that the jury saw through Kallon’s lies, and I would like to thank my team for their diligent work which allowed clear and incontrovertible evidence to be shown in court.

“My thoughts and condolences remain with Rohan’s family, and I hope they can find some small measure of comfort in Kallon’s conviction.”

Rohan’s mother, Debra, said: “I would like to thank the exemplary efforts of the police in bringing Kallon to justice.”