Labour has held Peckham after Miatta Fahnbulleh saw off her rivals to retain the seat.

Fahnbulleh takes over from former Labour MP Harriet Harman after securing 22,813 votes in the safe Labour seat.

Giving her victory speech, Fahnbulleh said: “Thank you to the people of Peckham. You have placed your trust in me and I will work day and night to repay that faith.

“I promise to be rooted in this community and to fight for you. I will be your loudest voice, your fiercest defender, and your proudest champion and together we will rise.”

Fahnbulleh ran a campaign focussing on local economic revitalisation, housing, and tackling crime and anti-social behaviour.She also pledged to establish a constituency office .

The 44-year-old was previously Chief Executive of the left-wing economic think tank the New Economics Foundation.

She has been cited as one to watch within the party and has been working closely with Labour’s shadow treasury in recent months.

Her predecessor Harriet Harman had been the local MP since 1982 and served as Deputy Leader and Acting Leader.

Fahnbulleh said “Harriet blazed a trail for women like me and I am incredibly proud to be standing on her shoulders”.

The turnout in Peckham was 54.11 per cent, significantly lower than the 63.5 per cent in predecessor seat Camberwell and Peckham in 2019.