Residents of Peckham are standing up against plans to redevelop the town centre, calling it ‘gentrification on steroids.’

Peckham is about to undergo some big changes – but as is often the case, local people are questioning just how, or if at all, they will benefit from those changes.

Berkeley Homes is proposing to build around 878 homes near Peckham Rye Station.

New shops, restaurants and public space would also be created, which would see 13 new buildings up to 20 storeys high built. The plans are being submitted to Southwark Council this month and if approved, work would start as early as next year.

A total of 25 per cent of the homes would be available at the cheapest social rents. This fact alone has riled up residents, who want to see at least half of the homes affordable.

People who have lived in Peckham for years are within their rights to want to be involved with the development plans. Especially since the high rises are going to make the place unrecognisable.

But those opposing the plans feel they are being snubbed by the developers and ‘misled’ in terms of what they intend to build. Eileen Conn, a community activist spearheading the action, alleged half of the amount of green space they said they would create included the roads and pavements.

Another source of contention is the height of the buildings, which will be up to 20 storeys – a factor that has supposedly changed as the plans have developed.

It’s a pity Berkeley didn’t respond to our questions, given that one of the group’s arguments was the lack of engagement.

As the body with the power to oppose the plans, they have asked for the council’s support.

Southwark Council agreed the plans would have to benefit local people and highlighted the need for affordable homes. Currently, their policy says the homes must be 35 per cent affordable (25 per cent social rent and 10 per cent intermediate) so it’s highly unlikely the plans will be rejected on that front.

However, there is a limit to how tall the buildings can be (no more than 20 storeys), so if Berkeley wants to change anything last minute they’ll be stopped.

Since 2014, Aylesham Community Action (ACA) has set up several petitions to oppose the regeneration, which have been signed by 25,000 residents.

Whatever side you’re on, it’s good to see people standing up for what they believe in. It’s a welcome change from some of the apathy we’re witnessing when it comes to the general election.