A man has died after being shot multiple times in Peckham.

Police, who are yet to make an arrest, are appealing for witnesses.

Police and paramedics rushed to East Surrey Grove following reports of an injured man, at 4.54pm on Wednesday, July 10,

The victim, aged twenty, was rushed to hospital in critical condition and died the following evening.

Crime scenes remain in place.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Gammampila said: “We have just been informed of this tragic development, and our thoughts are with his family.

“I would like to repeat just how vital it is for anyone who saw anything suspicious, or perhaps witnessed the shooting or have footage, to please get in touch and share it with us.

“In the coming days local residents will notice additional police patrols in the area to provide reassurance. Please do approach officers and speak to them if you need to.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh said: “This is a tragic and needless loss of life. My thoughts are with the man’s family as they come to terms with this awful news.

“We will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone who has information or footage can call 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting CAD 6886/10Jul.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.