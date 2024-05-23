A man who grew up on a Peckham estate, ‘notorious for crime,’ is now one step closer to his dream of getting his show to the West End.

David Alade wrote and stars in his one-man play Sunny Side Up, which is about his life growing up in Peckham.

It follows him, as a young ‘Little D’, through his childhood, school, and university, ultimately leading up to his dad’s death.

It first premiered at Theatre Peckham as part of the Fringe Festival in 2022 and then last year for a full run.

Now, the 27-year-old is getting ready to perform it at Soho Theatre, off the West End, for an exclusive run next week (28 May – 1 June).

He said this exciting move is ‘one step closer to the West End’ which is the goal.

“Hopefully it will go on to have a proper run there. I don’t want to stop until then.”

David grew up on the Wood Dene Estate on Queen’s Road, which was demolished in 2007.

“It was notorious for crime,” he said, referencing the ‘regular gunshots’ they would hear.

“We would convince ourselves they were fireworks.”

He remembers in 2005 at the community centre, when four youths burst into a christening party and shot 33-year-old Zainab Kalokoh.

“I had my birthday party in that hall the week before,” David said.

Despite the obvious danger, he said his childhood was the best.

“I would never trade it. We were out every day, playing 40-40 home, bike rides – I loved it

“Nobody felt poor.”

His dad, Sunny tragically died in 2018 after a battle with various illnesses. “He was a nurse and I just remember him working around the clock for us.”

In the play, he explained Sunny was not a ‘traditional’ African dad: “Dad would cry in front of us – he was quite soft.’”

One of five siblings, he calls his family the ‘dream team.’ David said they were all big fans of the play.

“When I got back from university, it was just me and my dad in the house.

“So they didn’t experience that at all. And it was the year before he died.

“They love seeing it through my eyes as they didn’t have the same experience with him.”

He said writing and performing the play has helped him heal from the trauma of losing his dad.

“It was heavy at the start. But now I take a lot of strength from reminiscing about my dad and my upbringing.

“He’d be blown away if he was here. He’d be happy I was making him famous.”

You can get tickets to see Sunny Side Up here. It will run from Tuesday 28 May – Saturday 1st June at Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, W1D 3NE.