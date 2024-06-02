Miatta Fahnbulleh, a left-wing economist and former Number 10 advisor, is Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Peckham.

She is replacing Harriet Harman, Labour’s longest-running MP, ahead of the July 10 election.

But who is Miatta Fahnbulleh, what has she done, and what can voters expect?

Life before politics

Fahnbulleh was born in 1979, in Liberia, to a Liberian father and Sierra Leonian mother.

Her family was forced to flee after her father, a politics professor who served in the government of military leader Samuel Doe, became a vocal critic of the regime.

She grew up in North London, attended a fee-paying school in Kent, before studying philosophy, politics and economics at the London School of Economics.

Fahnbulleh spent three years as Deputy Director of the Prime Minister’s strategy unit, leading on localism and local economic growth.

She was also Head of Cities in the policy unit at the Cabinet Office from 2011 to 2013.

Fahnbulleh was appointed CEO of the New Economics Foundation (NEF) in 2017, a position she held until December 2023.

While heading up the left-leaning economic think tank, she became a regular on the BBC’s Question Time.

She has been a south-east London resident for over twenty years.

Political priorities and entrance

Fahnbulleh ran on a manifesto of economic transformation while competing for the Peckham candidacy.

Her manifesto included promises to campaign for a £15 minimum wage and wholesale change to childcare provision. She also said housing and improved social care were key priorities.

Asked what Camberwell and Peckham could expect from her leadership, if she won the seat, she said: “I’m an economist. We need to change the economic system and that’s what I’ll spend the coming months striving to do for the people here.”

Fahnbulleh has also pledged to be “accessible” to constituents, with plans to open a constituency office if elected.

What is she up to now?

Since leaving the NEF, Fahnbulleh has been acting as a senior economic adviser for the opposition, working closely with Angela Rayner and Ed Miliband.

Voters can now expect to see her on the campaign trail, marching around Peckham, Elephant and Castle and Camberwell to persuade voters in the newly-created Peckham constituency.

In an interview with the Guardian, she said Labour would “surpass people’s expectations” if elected.

“Of course we have to be ambitious, but we also have to give people a prospectus they can believe. You’re better off saying ‘10-year projects’, so you know what we’re about,” she said.

“I think we will surpass people’s expectations. There will be an offer there, and we will deliver more. But better that than to offer the sky and then disappoint.”