Detectives are investigating after vandals reportedly burned down part of a Peckham playground.

Police said “antisocial behaviour” meant “misery” for the local community amid an appeal for information.

The London Fire Brigade was called to the fire at Sumner Road Park shortly after 3pm on Sunday, April 14.

A two-metre-tall wooden play structure was partially destroyed and has since been dismantled.

Nearby Peckham Rye Park was hit with a spate of vandalism last month when rude words were scrawled on rat bait boxes.

Plants in the park’s American Garden were also hacked to stumps with its 81-year-old founder saying the mindless damage made her ‘sick’.

There is no suggestion the incidents are related to the fire in Sumner Road Park.

In Bermondsey, three playgrounds plagued with sinkholes, rust and broken swings were recently named among London’s ‘saddest’.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We understand the misery and impact on quality of life that can be caused by antisocial behaviour. We will continue to work with our borough partners to formulate a long-term solutions to the issues that local people have raised while taking enforcement action where crimes are committed.

“As that work progresses, we would urge anyone with information relating to crime in the area to get in touch with their local policing team, dial 101 or post on X @MetCC.”

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “One fire engine and around five firefighters tackled a fire at Sumner Road on April 14.

“A two-meter-tall wooden play structure was half destroyed by fire. There were no injuries.

“The Brigade was called at 0317 and the fire was under control by 0339. A crew from Peckham Fire Station attended the scene.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”