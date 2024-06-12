Peckham is unrecognisable in fresh photos showing a glimpse of plans for the town centre’s future.

Developer Berkeley has released the high quality images ahead of it submitting proposals to Southwark Council to demolish and redevelop the Aylesham Centre and a Morrisons store.

The pictures show multi-storey apartments above shops overlooking Rye Lane and a courtyard with smart-looking eateries surrounded by blocks of apartments. Other images first released in May by Berkeley show an aerial view of the plans and a glimpse of the replacement Morrisons supermarket wedged between blocks of flats.

One of the photos shows apartments towering over Rye Lane. CREDIT – Berkeley

People sit at tables outside smart-looking eateries in a courtyard surrounded by apartment blocks in one of the photos. CREDIT- Berkeley

Architects dRMM have designed the latest plans, which would see around 878 homes built on a site near to Peckham Rye Station. A total of 25 per cent of the homes would be available at the cheapest social rents

New shops and restaurants and public space would also be created as part of the plans, which would see 13 new buildings up to 20 storeys high built. Previous plans by architects Sheppard Robson to construct 1,050 homes on the site in buildings up to 27 storeys high were opposed by Southwark Council.

A petition set up by a group called Aylesham Community Action (ACA) opposing the latest plans has attracted 3,860 signatures on change.org. ACA is demanding that at least 50 per cent of flats in the development are social housing.

Berkeley is due to submit a planning application to Southwark Council in summer. If the proposals are approved, work on the first stage of the redevelopment is due to begin in 2025 and complete by 2029.

The new Morrisons store is due to open in the same year and will include 140 basement parking spaces. The Aylesham Centre will remain open until the beginning of the second phase of development in 2030.