A fire that erupted off Old Kent Road yesterday saw two people taken to hospital after treatment at the scene.

London Fire Brigade were called to the blaze at a block of flats and restaurant on Peckham Park Road at 1.11pm on Wednesday, May 29.

Roughly 60 firefighters had brought the fire under control by 2.17pm, using a 64-metre turntable ladders as a water tower to fight the flames from above.

London Ambulance Service treated two patients at the scene for smoke inhalation and took them to hospital.

A two-roomed flat on the second floor was destroyed by fire.

The cause is under investigation by the Brigade and Metropolitan Police Services.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters tackled a fire at a block of flats above a restaurant on Peckham Park Road in Peckham.

“A two-roomed flat on the second floor was destroyed by fire. Two people suffering from smoke inhalation were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

“One of the Brigade’s 64-metre turntable ladders was used as a water tower to fight the fire from above.

“Control Officers took 15 calls regarding the blaze. The first call was received at 1311 and the fire was under control by 1417. Firefighters from Old Kent Road, New Cross, Peckham and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and Metropolitan Police Services.”