A Peckham bar has removed a sign urging people to “stop thinking start drinking” after a furious local mum complained about the neon decoration.

The newly-opened Market Place on Rye Lane, which contains food stalls and a bar, has since removed the signage saying “it’s never our intention to cause offence”.

Local mum Lara visited the venue, based inside the Aylesham Centre, with her children to grab a cold drink, but was horrified by what she found.

She said: “They need to take it down. I don’t really understand what they’re trying to preach. Saying ‘Stop thinking and start drinking’. What is that? How does that work?”

Market Place Peckham opened in July and has advertised itself as “family-friendly”.

“How is it family friendly when you say ‘stop thinking start drinking’?” Lara said.

Concerned local resident Cris Claridge also expressed concerns about the sign at a council meeting at Harris Academy Peckham on Thursday, September 7.

She said: “If you’ve got any experience with addiction it’s not a good message.”

In a statement, Market Place said: “The décor across all our Market Place locations is always intended to be fun and tongue-in-cheek, and it’s never our intention to cause offence.

“However, we always take onboard any feedback we receive, and can see how the neon sign in question could have been perceived. As such, we have taken the decision to remove the signage.

“We’re always really passionate about making all our venues as inclusive as possible, offering something for everyone, whether that’s families on a day out, or those looking to spend time with friends.

“Our bustling bar which provides a range of non-alcoholic beverages including creative mocktails, freshly squeezed juices and artisan coffees, is a key part of that, and has helped us become one of the leaders in non-alcoholic products in the area.”