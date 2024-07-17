Around 32 people escaped from a Peckham church when a fire ripped through two of its floors on Sunday.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters attended the blaze on East Surrey Grove on July 14.

The ground floor and lower ground floors of the church were damaged by the fire, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Around 25 people left the building before the LFB arrived. Firefighters rescued seven other people from the lower ground floor.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is believed to be accidental and caused by an electrical event.

A LFB spokeswoman said: “Overloaded sockets are one of the most common causes of electrical fires. Some electrical appliances use more power than others, so be mindful not to overload extension leads and always check that you’re using the right fuse for the plug.

“Power-hungry appliances such as kettles, toasters and microwaves, shouldn’t be on the same extension. It’s also important to fully unwind drum extension leads. If you leave them coiled, they can overheat and cause a fire.”

The LFB was called at around 3pm and the fire was under control by around 4.30pm.