A Peckham conker club is hosting their annual competition, where locals can compete for their very own golden conker.

Last year saw more than 300 people take part under the arches of Peckham Rye Train Station, with Londoner Harry Phillips aka ‘Harry Hard Nut’ winning the golden nut.

This year’s event is taking place at the Brick Brewery, and we’re running both junior (4 to 15) and senior (16+) battles.

Peckham Conker Club was started in 2017 by Chris Quigley, 44, who lives in the area.

“We play by Battle Royale Rules and anything goes – including ‘nut-pimping, stampsies and any kind of cheating.’

In an interview before he told us that it is a one-of-a-kind event that attracts players of all ages and genders.

As a result of the change in size of the venue, there are limited places available to play – so organisers recommend reserving your place early.

The event will take place on Saturday 7 October from 3 pm – 6 pm at Brick Brewery Peckham.