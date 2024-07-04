Peckham will host a festival exploring art made using technology later this month.

The free Peckham Digital event, featuring talks, performances, exhibitions and workshops, will take place from Thursday, July 18, until Sunday, July 21.

Organisers hope to inspire audiences to ‘think creatively and ethically about technology’ through a ‘showcase’ of ‘the potential of creative computing artforms’.

Immersive art installations include plant-made soundscapes and an interactive photo booth providing ‘curated memories’ through machine learning.

There will be workshops on robotics and fortune teller programmes, a talk on the history of computer art, and film screenings.

Festival Directors, Matt McDonnell and Bea Taylor Searle, said: “During the past three years we have seen Peckham Digital exponential growth.

“In previous years, audience members took the skills they learnt at Peckham Digital and included them within their own practices.

“Our goal is to make digital art and technology accessible to everyone, and this year’s lineup reflects our commitment to showcasing diverse voices and groundbreaking work in the digital arts space.”

Peckham Digital 2024 is supported using public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England and a range of sponsors and partners, including film production company Propaganda Italia, and educational institutions.

Ticketing Information



Dates: 18th – 21st July 2024

Time: Thursday 2pm – 9pm, Friday 2pm – 9pm, Saturday 10am – 11pm, Sunday 10am – 5pm

Address: Multiple venues around Peckham All talks, performances and the exhibition are free and open to everyone.



Workshops are ticketed at accessible prices, £15 full price and £9 concession.

If you can’t afford this please send an email to peckhamdigital@gmail.com and we can arrange free tickets.



Tickets for Peckham Digital 2024 will be available for purchase on the festival’s official website from the 28th of June. For more information on the programme, ticketing, and volunteer opportunities, please visit http://www.peckhamdigital.org/.