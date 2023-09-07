A Peckham food bank has called for the government to increase people’s weekly Universal Credit allowance, saying people are struggling to afford the essentials.

Southwark Foodbank and charity Pecan estimate the core essentials cost a single person at least £120 per week – but the basic rate of Universal Credit is £85 per week.

That basic rate is even lower for people saddled with debts to the Department for Work & Pensions.

The Peckham High Street food bank is one of 100 around the country supporting the Guarantee our Essentials campaign which calls for reform to the current system.

Southwark Foodbank volunteer Maggy said: “People who use our food bank continue to tell us they are skipping meals and cannot afford to heat their homes and pay their bills.

“I strongly believe that it is time for the law to change so that Universal Credit will always be enough to cover essentials.”

Pecan is holding a stall outside Peckham Rye Station where people can give their backing to the campaign, from 10am to 2pm, on Friday, September 8.

As well as direct food support, Southwark Foodbank and Peckham Pantry run community food projects aiming to eradicate the need for emergency food.

They also work with partner agencies to provide support on housing, employment, immigration, benefits and more.

In the last year, Southwark Foodbank has provided 11,598 emergency food parcels to local people, including 4,348 for children.

Find out more using these links:

Southwark Foodbank website: https://southwark.foodbank.org.uk/

Find out more about Pecan’s services here: https://www.pecan.org.uk/

Pecan’s May newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/pecan.org.uk/pecan-may-newsletter-5418941

Donate to Pecan’s RideLondon fundraiser: https://ridelondon.enthuse.com/pf/rachael-bourke

Regular donation page: https://www.pecan.org.uk/donate/