A young girl from Peckham has chopped off her locks to give to a charity that makes wigs for children with cancer.

Sofia Melo, who has ‘always had long hair’ recently shed a whopping 17 inches for The Little Princess Trust.

Since 2005, the charity has given free wigs to children and young people who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

As well as getting the cut, she has already raised £860 – more than enough for a wig.

Mum, Natasha Hoque, said: “My partner and I encouraged her but she thought of the idea on her own.

“I don’t know where it came from but we are so proud of her.

“It’s such a good cause.”

Her mum added: “You don’t realise how mature they are when they’re so little.”

To date, The Little Princess Trust has provided over 15,000 wigs to people with hair loss, which cost £700 each to make.

Sofia got the cut at Hype Hair, a Bermondsey salon that offers the service for free as a way to give back, and she was ‘very pleased’ with the results.

Anyone wanting to donate to the cause please click here.