Peckham is in ‘shock’ after the death of a man found shot near the Damilola Taylor Centre.

Police found a twenty-year-old man on East Surrey Grove who had been shot multiple times on Wednesday afternoon (July 10).

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and died the following evening.

The scene of the incident was on the same road as the Damilola Taylor Centre – a youth centre established in memory of Damilola Taylor.

The ten-year-old was tragically killed in a stairwell on the North Peckham Estate in 2000.

Councillor Natasha Ennin, cabinet member for community safety and neighbourhoods, said: “I am deeply saddened that a young man has been killed in our borough and I know this will come as a shock to the close knit community in Peckham.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends who have lost their loved one this week. We will continue to support all those affected, alongside those from our strong voluntary and community groups who have been on the ground offering practical support to young people and their families during this difficult time.”

Lisa Pearson, a local youth campaigner and founder of anti-knife crime Let the Youth Live CIC, said: “This is awful news. It’s heartbreaking. My thoughts go out to his family and friends.

“More and more of our youth are being murdered in broad daylight. We need emergency intervention to protect the youth. The government need to call an emergency Cobra meeting now and community led patrols to be rolled out immediately with bleed control while we work on the long term solutions.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh said: “This is a tragic and needless loss of life. My thoughts are with the man’s family as they come to terms with this awful news.

“We will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone who has information or footage can call 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting CAD 6886/10Jul. To remain 100 per cent anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.