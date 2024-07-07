“I love people watching and secretly eavesdropping on people’s conversations and finding the absurdity in it all, I’m very happy having a drink on my own in a beer garden and just watching people interact,” says the anonymous person behind the Instagram page Rye Smile (@_rye_smile).

There has been a rise in these types of pages, social profiles poking fun at different areas, building the archetypal person. But why? And where do these stereotypes come from?

“Rye Smile brings a comedic touch to the south east London community,” they explain. It started in July 2023, when freelance work as a photographer for the person behind the profile was quiet.

They add: “I saw a window for a south east-based hyper-local meme page and I was really surprised that nothing existed at the time, given the popularity of pages like @real_housewives_of_clapton, @poundlandbandit and @northwest_mcm_wholesale et al – all of which are insanely more original and talented than my own, I should add.”

So they slowly started to make “some very questionable, sub-par memes”, and have since developed the page and honed in on the angle. Posts include a recent collaboration with Peckham favourite Forza Wine, plus observational trends that they pick up from friends.

Rye Smile says: “There was a lot of talk about how many people were wearing White New Balance trainers outside the Nags Head last month, a few people thought that meme was a little unrealistic, but people have commented since about how many people they’ve spotted wearing that particular style.”

But why are people so invested in hyper-local memes? “I think it’s because, deep down, we all just want to feel seen. Even if that mirror reflects the more ridiculous aspects of our lives,” says Rye Smile.

“With the birth of social media and an increase in usage, it’s really easy to lose a sense of identification, so ironically by being able to relate to the characters in my memes, we feel like our traits and characteristics are being justified.

“On a simpler level, though, it’s also just funny to take the mick out of people and our friends and generally not take life too seriously.”

And is there a stereotypical “Peckham person”? Rye Smile isn’t sure: “The amount of diversity in the area, from the Caribbean OGs to the Goldsmiths hipsters and young mums, there really are so many different demographics. What I would say, though, is that there are people open to community, culture, art and fun times.

“It’s important to share cultures and observe people with very different lifestyles to that of your own and they are characteristics that a lot of my people in Peckham possess.”

They’ve got a hot list of spots they want to visit soon, and they say: “I’m quite excited to try The Watergate in Deptford because, as much as I love a pint in an old school boozer, a wanky natural wine bar with a bowl of olives in the sunshine will always have my heart.”

Despite being a stickler for going back to old favourites, too – like the Nags Head and Forza Wine, Theo’s, Dash the Henge Store, The Bear in Camberwell, Eat Vietnam or Lil Nan’s Bar in Deptford.

And Rye Smile really loves the Nags Head: “It’s a melting pot of different cultures and age ranges and the price of the drinks is impossible to beat. James is a great landlord, and the bar staff always keep things fun and friendly.

“Plus, I’ve made some great new friendships through having a ‘local’; it feels a bit eccentric to say out loud but I genuinely believe that the Nags is one of the last of its kind, a proper community pub for locals where everybody looks out for each other.”

Rye Smile has always been a big fan of comedy and believes the most successful comedies come from “write what you know”.

They say: “I could be queueing up for Toad Bakery on a Saturday morning for 15 minutes thinking ‘I’m an absolutely ridiculous person’ or I could be walking past the Pyrotechnic pub in Nunhead on Thursday and see the builders on the pints at 2pm and it just gives you little ideas.

“I love the culture clash of south east London where it’s on its way to gentrification but it’s not quite there yet, so you get the students and builders, yuppies and oldies, all eating in the same cafes or sharing tables side by side in the pubs.”

@_rye_smile on Instagram