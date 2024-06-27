Over 100 angry residents chanted and protested outside the Aylesham Centre to fight against what they said were ‘misleading’ regeneration plans.

The plans, being executed by Berkeley Homes and designed by architects dRMM, propose around 878 homes to be built near Peckham Rye Station. New shops, restaurants and public space would also be created, which would see 13 new buildings up to 20 storeys high built.

A total of 25 per cent of the homes would be available at the cheapest social rents.

If the proposals are approved, work on the first stage of the redevelopment is due to begin in 2025 and complete by 2029.

On Tuesday night, residents and business owners came together in a show of force to protest against Berkeley Homes current plans to redevelop the much-loved and historic Peckham town centre – described as ‘gentrification on steroids’ by local campaigners.

A crowd of 150 strong individuals united to battle big business at Berkeley Homes’ final public meeting – the last time the developer will engage with the public before submitting their major planning application to Southwark Council in July.

Local residents’ group Aylesham Community Action have been at the forefront of the campaign, working closely with Peckham Vision.

Their biggest issue with the plans is that they claim they have been ‘misled’ throughout and there is not enough affordable housing.

Eileen Conn, Peckham Vision founder and community activist said, “The amount of green space they’ve promised is totally misleading – half of it includes the roads and pavements.”

They are opposed to the high rises up to 20 storeys being proposed (ACA)

“We are fighting for the right investment and development for the area – one which meets local needs and is in keeping with the character of Peckham. It is gentrification on steroids.”

The 83-year-old added that the height of the buildings is another source of contention as they don’t want high rises in Peckham town centre.

Previous plans by architects Sheppard Robson to construct 1,050 homes on the site in buildings up to 27 storeys high were opposed by Southwark Council.

Eileen also complained about the ‘lack of dialogue and proper engagement with the locals’ on the development. Speaking to the News after the meeting, she said: “It was extremely sad. There was no discussion just some badly presented slides, it was not pleasant.

“This is a community that is heavily invested in its local area and we want them to have some proper dialogue with Berkeley on what is suitable for that site.”

Berkeley Homes have been approached for comment.

Since 2014, Aylesham Community Action (ACA) has set up several petitions to oppose the regeneration, which have been signed by 25,000 residents.

Their latest one demands that at least 50 per cent of the flats are social housing and has attracted 3,860 signatures. Singer and podcaster Jessie Ware, who lives in the area, showed support for the campaign on her Instagram.

This is not the first time Peckham’s community and the organisers have stood strong against redevelopment.

Previous actions they have led include numerous campaigns to save spaces like Peckham’s famous multi-storey car park (incorporating Franks, Bold Tendencies, Peckham Levels and Peckhamplex), the iconic Bussey Building and Copeland Park.