A nursery in Peckham is now teaching under-fives how to cook and speak different languages.

Sunhill Day Nursery Peckham, just off Rye Lane, has launched two new services to bolster the early years education available in the area.

The three-room nursery for children under five now offers weekly cookery classes.

In these classes, children put on aprons and chef hats, measure, weigh, and combine ingredients using specialist children’s cooking and baking equipment to support their culinary adventures.

The new Mobile Mini Kitchen with a ‘cool touch’ oven allows them to cook safely in a controlled environment. Children have reportedly been ‘loving it.’

Nursery Manager Abimbola Akisanmi commented: “Learning to cook at a young age is thoroughly enjoyed by the children and is an excellent, engaging way to build basic math skills such as counting eggs or measuring water.

“By exploring their senses, an adventurous palate grows, along with confidence and a whole host of homemade goodies that are proudly brought home for everyone to enjoy. So far, the children have been busy making carrot cakes and cupcakes.”

As well as cooking, the children also have the chance to learn another language.

The lessons include baby-signing and language songs, stories, and books, which can also be shared with parents to continue the learning at home.

This addition to the timetable supports the nursery’s multicultural environment.

Research shows the more mental stimulation a child receives between the ages of two and four, the more developed the parts of their brains dedicated to language and cognition will be in the years ahead.

Parents see their children learning these life skills receive daily updates on the nursery Parent App and follow the Facebook page, which explains the educational journey behind each picture.

