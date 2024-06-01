A Peckham nursery has transformed a disused, grubby patch into a garden full of ladybirds, bees and butterflies.

The Grove Nursery School unveiled the new Feel Good Garden, along with children, families and colleagues, on Friday, May 24.

Parents and teachers helped build the space with funding from Southwark Council’s Cleaner, Greener, Safer Fund.

Families can now enjoy The Grove Nursery School garden

Armaghan and David, parents at the nursery, said: “We just helped with putting bits together and some planting as we wanted to say thank you to the nursery and give something back because of all the hard work the staff put in for all the children.

“We know the Feel Food Garden will benefit lots of children for years to come with its sensory elements and calm atmosphere and it was really nice to be a part of it.”

The new garden is filled with beautiful scents, colours and textures for the children and local wildlife to discover.

Within a few days of its completion, ladybirds, bees and butterflies, including some that hatched in the nursery, started calling it home.

The Grove Nursery School garden

Claire Navaie, the teacher who co-ordinated the project, said: “Since the outbreak of Coronavirus, children’s emotional well-being has become even more central to our curriculum.

“The natural world has many benefits for mental health and the garden is a place where they can feel calm and good about themselves.

“The children really enjoyed helping to plant and water the flowers and watching things grow.”

There were double celebrations as The Grove’s Ofsted report, published on May 22, rated the nursery as ‘Good’.

Inspectors described it as a ‘special place to be’ where there is ‘always something exciting or meaningful happening’.