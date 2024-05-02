Forty-five people were arrested after police were ‘assaulted’ following a demonstration preventing asylum seekers from being taken to Bibby Stockholm.

The coach was supposed to leave from the Best Western hotel in Peckham this morning at 8am to take a group to the vessel.

Bibby Stockholm is a site, moored in Dorset, that the government is using to house people waiting for asylum applications to be approved.

By this afternoon (Thursday 2 May) police confirmed that ‘a number of their officers were assaulted’ after protestors blocked the road and the tyres of the coach were ‘deflated.’

Lime bikes were believed to be under the coach’s wheels to stop it from moving. Officers came in force after a day-long protest with crowds sitting on the ground around the coach.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: “It saddens me greatly to say that a number of officers have been assaulted in the course of their duty following an incident in Peckham today where they sought to uphold the law …Thankfully I’m glad that none of those are seriously hurt.” Peckham Road has now been re-opened. 45 people have been taken into custody for offences including obstruction of the highway, obstructing police and assault on police. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan added: “There was one arrest for a racially aggravated public order offence. They were not part of the protest group.”

It is still unknown whether these asylum seekers were taken to the barge. The news has asked the Home Office for an update.

Talking to the News this morning, a protestor said: “We’re here in solidarity as this is against human rights.

“You can’t just ship people off.”

Since last August, there have been various problems associated with Bibby Stockholm – including outbreaks of diseases and even one death, reportedly by suicide.

One of the asylum seekers, who prefers to remain anonymous for safety reasons, said they were notified just ‘five working days ago.’

The man, who volunteers at the Southwark Asylum Centre teaching English, told us: “We were told we had to go unless we gave a reason we could not.

“We tried to but the appeal was rejected.”

He explained he had lived at the hotel for the last seven months and felt ‘part of the community.’

“I teach English here. I feel part of the community.”

Reacting to how many people had turned up to support them, he added: “It’s surprising everyone turned up like this.

“It’s nice that people really care.”

A Home Office spokesperson told us: “This behaviour is intimidatory and aggressive. As part of our commitment to significantly reducing the use of hotels, asylum seekers are being moved into alternative accommodation to reduce costs on the taxpayer.

They added that they had now closed 150 asylum-seeker hotels. “We have returned 150 hotels to local communities and we work closely with accommodation providers to manage the exit process in a way which limits the impact on local authorities and asylum seekers,” the spokesperson said.

The full police statement is below. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: “It saddens me greatly to say that a number of officers have been assaulted in the course of their duty following an incident in Peckham today where they sought to uphold the law. “Police were called at around 08:40hrs to reports of a group of protesters near a hotel in Peckham Road SE15. “It was reported that a coach due to transport people to a location in Dorset had been prevented from leaving by a group of people who stood around it and obstructed it with bicycles. We were not made aware of this operation before hand. “The coach’s tyres were also reportedly deflated to prevent it from leaving. “My officers were quickly on scene and spoke to the coach driver, and especially protesters at length. They were warned that they could be arrested. “After this demonstrators blocked the road and continued to prevent the coach, and police vehicles, from leaving. “More officers were sent to the scene to safely remove people from the road, allow the vehicles to leave and for the road to re-open. “A number of officers have reported being assaulted. Thankfully I’m glad that none of those are seriously hurt. “A total of 45 people have been arrested and taken into police custody for offences including obstruction of the highway, obstructing police and assault on police. A full breakdown will follow later. “There was one arrest for a racially aggravated public order offence. They were not part of the protest group. “As I said earlier, we will always respect the right to peaceful protest, but when officers are assaulted and obstructed from their duty then we can and will take decisive action. “My officers have now left the scene and the road has re-opened.”