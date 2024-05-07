Southwark Council claims the Home Office ‘did not notify them’ ahead of plans to take a group of asylum seekers to Bibby Stockholm.

The action was supposed to take place last Thursday (2 May) but a group of protestors stopped the coach from leaving.

Following a day-long protest, from people claiming it was ‘against human rights’ to ‘ship people off’, 45 people were arrested and three were later charged with obstruction of the highway.

Cllr Natasha Ennin, Southwark Council member for community safety said the events caused ‘considerable disruption and distress to local residents and businesses.’

She said they were ‘deeply disappointed’ they were not told in advance.

“We are deeply disappointed there was no communication about these plans from the Home Office, which meant no arrangements could be put in place in advance to help mitigate the impact.

“It is especially concerning this lack of communication came on polling day, one of the most important features of local democracy, and one of the busiest days in the local government calendar.

“I am grateful to the Council officers who, on hearing of the events, attended the scene to support the wider emergency services response to the incident, including traffic management and to clear and clean the highways and pavements to help make the area safe for drivers and pedestrians.”

Bibby Stockholm is a site, moored in Dorset, that the government is using to house people waiting for asylum applications to be approved.

Since last August, there have been various problems associated with the barge – including outbreaks of diseases and even one death, reportedly by suicide.

Commenting on the Home Office action itself, Deputy Council Leader Cllr Jasmine Ali, added: “There are serious and legitimate concerns about how people seeking asylum are treated in the UK.

“In Southwark, welcoming refugees from all over the world has made us the Borough we are today. We are committed to the Borough of Sanctuary principles and our councillors, officers, community and voluntary partners will continue to support our impacted sanctuary seekers in whatever way we can.

“That includes making sure that anyone seeking sanctuary gets the right support they need. I am proud that Southwark Council supports all communities in the borough, regardless of their immigration status, all of whom deserve to be treated fairly, with dignity and respect.”

The Home Office was approached for comment.