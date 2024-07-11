Peckham leaseholders have raised the alarm after discovering gas usage on their estate is triple government guidelines even though their ‘awful’ heating system often breaks down.

Gloucester Grove Estate residents have accused Southwark Council of “mismanaging” the district heating system, resulting in “extortionate bills” and a greater carbon footprint.

A local leaseholder’s group has reiterated claims that leaseholders are being “screwed” by a council that uses them as a quick and easy revenue stream.

Southwark Council has insisted that district heating “offers better value for residents long-term” and blamed expensive bills on the rising cost of fuel. It added that the Gloucester Grove Estate boiler has “outstanding repairs that still need to happen”.

Ellen Parker, a Gloucester Grove Estate leaseholder, said she could no longer afford the home she bought because of her high gas bills.

“As a midwife I have a very basic salary so I don’t have the ability to say I might have another £10,000,” she said.

“I’ve pretty much budgeted to buy this small flat, on my small salary, for me so I don’t have the earnings I’m gonna need to.”

Simon Manyonda, a freelance artist and leaseholder, said: “It’s stressful. When I bought this house I planned so I could afford it but, all of a sudden, I can’t do that.”

Residents are particularly surprised by their £2,500-plus gas bills, given heating and hot water reportedly break down regularly on the estate.

Several residents told Southwark News they had experienced heating and hot water outages for weeks at a time.

Others reported problems like heating “blasting out” during the height of summer, even when they try to turn radiators off.

Lucy Bush, another leaseholder, said: “The bill is extortionate and the service you get for it is awful.”

Southwark Council uses a district heating system to heat 17,000 out of its 55,000 properties.

Rather than having individual boilers, flats are connected to the system are heated by boiler houses, often located on estates.

On estates where flats don’t have individual meters, like Gloucester Grove, the cost of heating is divided between the different properties based on the number of bedrooms they have.

But data obtained by Gloucester Grove leaseholders shows the estate’s gas usage is far higher than expected.

According to Ofgem, the government gas and electric regulator, an average two to three-bedroom property should use 11,500kWh annually.

But on the Gloucester Grove Estate, properties are using roughly 30,000kWh on average.

This has meant higher bills for residents. While Ofgem estminates £1,568 as the total energy for a typical household, the average Gloucester Grove household pays £2,570 for heating and hot water alone. These high bills come even though Southwark benefits from cheap wholesale prices on gas purchases.

Leaseholders have identified numerous possible causes. They say their boiler expired in August 2020 and repair works, scheduled for completion in May, are ongoing.

In the meantime, the boiler has been placed in ‘temporary mode’ which residents believe could be making it more temperamental and inefficient.

Some residents also say the absence of meters in individual flats means some households are not incentivised to keep their energy use down.

“I feel like adding heat meters is a solution so we all pay our individual costs and there if there is still an over-costing issue we can identify that,” Ms Parker said.

Max Templer, a Gloucester Grove Estate leaseholder, said Southwark Council had failed to get a grip on the problem.

“It points to a lack of broader oversight the council has,” he said, adding: “The gas usage is crazily high but nobody in the council seems to have realised that’s the case.”

Leaseholders, who are charged for district heating maintenance as well as hot water usage, often find their bills are far higher than tenants’.

Southwark Council typically argues that tenants and leaseholders pay the same amount and the extra for leaseholders is because agree to pay for maintenance when they buy their homes.

But Tom Lloyd, a vocal advocate for leaseholder rights in Southwark, believes leaseholders pay a disproportionate amount.

“The bottom line is they’re using direct heating to screw another income channel out of leaseholders,” he said.

He said Southwark Council makes it deliberately difficult to “disentangle” which charges are for heating and which are for maintenance.

Ms Bush agreed, saying leaseholders were treated as a “get-out-of-jail-free card” and lumped with the costs of inefficient heating and hot water usage.

Gloucester Grove Estate leaseholders have also raised concerns about the carbon footprint caused by high gas usage.

In a presentation prepared for Southwark Council, they said the local authority would be “unable to achieve” its climate targets amid such wastage.

In recent years, Southwark Council has been refurbishing the system with maintenance estimated to cost £25 million annually by 2025.

The council announced plans to build 7km of insulated pipes from the South-East London Combined Heat and Power as part of an expansion programme in 2023.

But in February, Southwark Council’s then-acting housing director said there were “existential questions” about district heating’s long-term viability.

A Southwark Council spokesperson said: “We know that district heating offers better value for residents long-term and offers opportunities for meeting our Net Zero targets for carbon reduction. In terms of maintenance, it’s also easier to achieve economies of scale on repairs.

“As we all know, however, the cost of fuel has risen exponentially over the past years, meaning prices are very high. As we buy in advance, the more recent reduction in price is not yet reflected in bills. There are also still outstanding repairs to the boiler which need to happen.

“The costs should come down and the heating system offer significant savings over time. If anyone is struggling to pay their heating bills, please get in touch with the council so we can support you.”