Seventeen restaurants in Peckham will offer £8 specials on their menus for one weekend with a portion of every sale donated to a local food pantry.
The Peckham Weekender initiative has been organised by Mr Bao on Rye Lane, which claims to serve the ‘fluffiest buns in London.’
For one weekend only, from Friday 12 July to Sunday 14 July, 17 restaurants – from old institutions to the latest openings – will join forces to offer never-seen-before specials on each menu for £8. They will donate £1 from each sale to Peckham Pantry: a membership community food club that supports low-income families.
Daisy Johnston, Senior Marketing Manager of Mr Bao, said: “We all know how challenging it is to run a restaurant right now, so this weekend is about supporting our fellow hospitality crew, highlighting Peckham’s thriving food scene, encouraging people to discover new places, and giving back to this amazing community we call home.”
“It’s been so fun bringing together some of our favourite local restaurants and neighbours to support Peckham Pantry.”
Participating restaurants and their £8 specials include:
- Mr Bao: Lobster and Prawn Roll Bao with wasabi mayo, apple, pickled kohlrabi, crispy shallot and lime
- Peckham Cellars: Scallops with spicy chorizo and cauliflower purèe
- Café Britaly: Classic spag bol and chips
- Levan: French Toast with mortadella and Exmoor caviar
- Bar Levan: Miso Devilled Eggs with Nori, Togarashi, and Caviar
- Whole Beast: Smoked & dredged Nashville hot chicken Drumstick, coal roasted potato salad, bread & butter, pickles
- Taca Taco: Taco Gobernador Mulita – A grilled cheese shrimp & cactus taco sandwich with Mexican devilled spice shrimp, melted Monterey Jack cheese, and grilled cactus, sandwiched between crispy tortillas
- Janda Diner: Nasi Goreng – Janda Hawker-style surf and turf fried rice, light yet packed with aromatic vegetable flavours
- Taquiza: Chile rellenos – prawn and chorizo stuffed chillies, lime zest, chipotle and garlic butter
- Flygerians: Burritos with options of jollof, chicken, beef, or efo riro
- Funkidory: ‘Cool in the Pool’ cocktail – Lillet Blanc, Ginger Cordial, Elderflower Liqueur, served frozen with a sprinkle of lime zest
- Nola: Parma ham and apple bagel
- 081 Pizzeria: Diavola 2.0 (tomato sauce, spicy salame, mozzarella , nduja) and Margherita (tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, Parmesan and evo oil)
- Artusi: Olive Oil cake with peaches
- Rye Lane Bagels: smoked salmon and cream cheese
- Kudu and Reuben’s Reubens: Specials to be announced
