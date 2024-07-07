Seventeen restaurants in Peckham will offer £8 specials on their menus for one weekend with a portion of every sale donated to a local food pantry.

The Peckham Weekender initiative has been organised by Mr Bao on Rye Lane, which claims to serve the ‘fluffiest buns in London.’

For one weekend only, from Friday 12 July to Sunday 14 July, 17 restaurants – from old institutions to the latest openings – will join forces to offer never-seen-before specials on each menu for £8. They will donate £1 from each sale to Peckham Pantry: a membership community food club that supports low-income families.

Daisy Johnston, Senior Marketing Manager of Mr Bao, said: “We all know how challenging it is to run a restaurant right now, so this weekend is about supporting our fellow hospitality crew, highlighting Peckham’s thriving food scene, encouraging people to discover new places, and giving back to this amazing community we call home.”

Some of the dishes on offer.

“It’s been so fun bringing together some of our favourite local restaurants and neighbours to support Peckham Pantry.”