An arts festival with film screenings, workshops and theatre is taking place at the Old Waiting Room above Peckham Rye station and most of it is free.

Making Connections Festival, organised by Lost Text / Found Space, returned on June 1 after a successful run last December.

The community art festival features film screenings, large-scale artworks, site-specific theatre, talks and workshops all within the distressed walls of the Old Waiting Room.

Until last year, Peckham Rye’s grand old waiting room had been closed to the public since 1965. It had fallen into disrepair and obscurity but after being restored, it has found a new role as an occasional arts and events venue.

Running until Sunday 14 July, all events at Making Connections are free or affordable.

The series aims to be a platform to share and connect, to enable future collaborations in Peckham and beyond.

Click here for a list of events.

