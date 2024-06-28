Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Peckham has indicated she will play an active role in the Peckham Town Centre regeneration and push for ‘a significant share of homes’ that locals ‘can afford’.

Peckham is braced for a once-in-a-generation remodelling of its town centre but campaigners fear Berkeley’s proposed buildings are too tall and lack affordable homes.

Southwark News asked four candidates for Peckham whether the current proposals are right for Peckham.

Miatta Fahnbulleh – Labour Party – ‘I’ll work with Southwark Council and Berkeley Homes to get this scheme right’

Miatta Fahnbulleh will replace Harriet Harman as Labour’s candidate for the upcoming general election

“We desperately need more affordable homes in Peckham and so any regeneration scheme must deliver a significant share of homes the community can afford as well as deliver real benefits for the community. It is vital that this scheme – which will shape the heart of Peckham – is designed with the community, with proper consultation and co-production.

“If elected, I’ll work with the community, Southwark Council and Berkeley Homes to ensure we get this scheme right so that it delivers the affordable homes we need, whilst enhancing and boosting the town centre.”

David Watson – Liberal Democrat – ‘I commend residents fighting hard to improve the Aylesham proposals‘

Liberal Democrat candidate for Peckham David Watson

“The Labour Council have a terrible record of ensuring residents voices are heard during major developments. We desperately need more affordable homes, and I commend neighbouring residents, who have fought hard to improve the Aylesham proposals.

“But Labour are rolling over to big developers across Southwark. Liberal Democrats would put communities at the heart of planning. Nationally, we would build 150,000 social homes each year.”

Claire Sheppard – Green – ‘Public services like healthcare, laundrettes and child facilities should be at the heart of plans’

Claire Seppard, Green Party candidate for Peckham

“I believe that key to the development is centring the design on things that the community really needs, whether that’s factoring in laundry drying facilities for flats to help prevent mould or ensuring public services such as healthcare and childcare facilities and shared community spaces and gardens are at the heart of the plans.

“Hopefully the developers will see that Peckham isn’t an ordinary community, we have incredible groups like the Aylesham Community Action? and Peckham Vision who will engage and activate the community, until the design reflects what the community wants and needs. It’s a huge opportunity to do something amazing, as a community we have to fight to ensure that’s what we get.”

Ben Mascall – Conservative and Unionist Party – ‘The reality is, not everyone is going to be happy’

Conservative candidate Ben Mascall with his wife

“It’s a complicated issue and that is reflected by how long it has dragged on. Peckham is not high rise. If you look at Lewisham, you can see how too much high rise can change the feel of a place.

“But we also have to be honest: there will always be trade offs. And hundreds of homes, many of them affordable, plus the wider regeneration would bring real benefits to the community. We shouldn’t forget that.

“My basic view is that the developers have moved a bit. They certainly need to move further. But the reality is that even when they have moved enough, not everyone is going to be happy. So, if we want the extra housing and the uplift, there will need to be compromise on both sides.”

Seat Analysis

Peckham is a brand new constituency now that the former Camberwell and Peckham seat has been dissolved. Although the new boundaries have seen it absorb part of Walworth and Elephant and Castle, it will arguably keep its essential character – a predominantly working-class area, with a strong ethnic-minority community and an influential, middle-class component.

According to the most recent census data, more than two-fifths (43.9 per cent) of residents were born outside the UK. That figure rises to 50.7 per cent in North Walworth, which is now part of the new constituency.

Peckham keeping a similar demographic to its predecessor is good news for Labour. Camberwell and Peckham was the 19th safest Labour seat in the country in the 2019 general election, with the party achieving a 59.8 per cent majority. However, it is not without its party political intrigue. A local politician recently described it as a ‘training ground’ for up-and-coming Tory candidates – a challenging seat where bright prospects can cut their teeth before being parachuted into safer seats. Jessica Lee, who contested in 2005, and Ben Spencer, who contested in 2017, both went on to become MPs for other parts of the country.

The next MP will have a loaded in-tray, complete with crime, housing, and economic development being high on the agenda. Gang violence remains an ongoing issue and the controversial Aylesham Centre regeneration will reshape the area for generations to come. Further north, Walworth is one of the most deprived areas in the borough. The stagnating Aylesbury Estate regeneration is seen by many as a visible symbol of failed local and national housing policy. Meanwhile, local schools are closing at an alarming rate as student rolls fall.

The Constituency’s History

From 1885 to 1908, Peckham, a wealthy semi-rural suburb, consistently voted Conservative due to its affluent factory-owning residents. However, the area’s demographics shifted as local manufacturing and retail industries grew, attracting more working-class residents who leaned towards Labour.

The arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush in 1948 brought a wave of Caribbean immigrants to south London, including Peckham, further solidifying Labour’s presence due to their working-class status. A pivotal moment in Peckham’s political history was the election of Harriet Harman as the Labour MP in 1982, during a time of political and economic turmoil under Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government.

Harman became a notable figure in British politics, advocating for women’s rights, social justice, and community issues, which bolstered Labour’s support. Her tenure brought national attention to Peckham, and in 1997, the Camberwell and Peckham constituency was established. Despite her contributions, she faced criticism for perceived complacency and lack of visibility, exemplified by wearing a stab-proof jacket during a police walkabout in 2008 and lacking a permanent constituency office.

In 2021, Harman announced her decision to stand down at the next election. In November 2022, Miatta Fahnbulleh was named as the Labour candidate to succeed Harman.

The 2019 election results

Party Candidate Votes Votes (%) Swing (%) Labour Harriet Harman 40,258 71.3 -6.5 Conservative Peter Quentin 6,478 11.5 -1.3 Liberal Democrat Julia Ogiehor 5,087 9.0 +3.1 Green Claire Sheppard 3,501 6.2 +3.4 Brexit Party Claude Cass-Horne 1,041 1.8 NEW Workers Revolutionary Joshua Ogunleye 127 0.2 0.0

What are the candidates’ key pledges?

Miatta Fahnbulleh – Labour Party

I’ll tackle the cost-of-living crisis by helping those struggling with rising costs, getting energy bills down, making work pay with a New Deal for Workers, and giving parents a helping hand with free breakfast clubs in every primary school. I’ll deliver the homes we need through the biggest boost to social housing in a generation, raising the standards of homes across our area, and giving first time buyers first dibs on new homes in Peckham. I want to make our streets safe again by tackling antisocial behaviour, knife crime, gangs by working hand-in-hand with our community while ensuring we reform and rebuild trust in the police.

Ben Mascall – Conservative and Unionist

Backing local businesses: the constituency is bursting with vibrant local businesses. If we can fully unleash the spirit that has driven that success, then even better days lie ahead. That means bearing down on business taxes. The Conservative Government took welcome steps to reduce business rates last autumn. If I’m elected, I will campaign for further progress. Fighting for better transport links: When it comes to the London Underground, south London has always lacked the infrastructure of the north of the city. It is time this was addressed. The proposed Bakerloo Line extension, with two stations along the Old Kent Road, has broad support and detailed plans â€“ but it has been put on the backburner. I will campaign to get it back on track and to get Old Kent Road on the Tube map. Campaigning for safer streets: People deserve to feel safe when they walk the streets whether that is petty, low-level crime or more serious offences. If I’m elected I’ll press for a continued focus on increasing police presence on the streets.

David Watson – Liberal Democrat

Campaign for more GPs and faster access to GP appointments – including the right for those in urgent need to see a doctor within 24 hours. Fight for more affordable homes and stand up for residents and communities with big developers. Make the Walworth Road the vibrant artery between Elephant and Castle and Burgess Park that our neighbourhood deserves.

Claire Sheppard – Green

Sustainable and Inclusive Development: Ensure all new developments are environmentally sustainable and include significant social and affordable housing to meet local needs. We need the right homes, in the right places that people can afford to live in. Protect our NHS: As a cancer survivor I owe my life to the care and treatment the NHS gives. I would fight to save it from further privatisation and fight for the huge investment needed to turn it’s fortunes around. I support our Doctors and Nurses getting much better pay deals than have been offered to reflect their extraordinary service through the pandemic and beyond. Community-Driven Policies: Prioritise community involvement in decision-making processes to ensure policies reflect the needs and desires of local residents. As an MP who has come from a community activist background my job is to represent Peckham, if elected I would work with community groups and residents to do the work you need your MP to do. I’ve lived in Peckham for 25 years, set up business here and am raising my family here, to be our MP would be an honour but I’d be there to represent our community.

Other candidates standing

Stefan David Harvey – Independent

Mariatu Kargbo – Workers Revolutionary Party

Alex Kerr – Rejoin EU

Olusola Oni – The Yoruba Party in the UK

Linda Purcell – Reform UK