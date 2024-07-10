Filmmakers could have their work screened at Peckhamplex in a one-night short film showcase.

Peckham and Nunhead Free Film Festival (PNFFF) 2024 is inviting people to submit their completed short films by July 31.

Joshua Hubert, event co-organiser, said: “PNFFF is a celebration of our community, the diversity and variety of our culture, and the shared love for film.

“Whether it’s Peckham and Nunhead, wider London, or further afield, we are all united by the general political, social, cultural, and economic undercurrents which mark and shape our communities.

“So, in that spirit, auteur or amateur, near and far, we invite all filmmakers to make submissions!”

Films should be up to fifteen minutes in length with organisers aiming to feature a range of runtimes on the night. Submissions will be selected and curated by PNFFF.

Now in its fifteenth year, PNFFF is a volunteer-run event offering a range of free indoor and outdoor screening events from August 30 to September 8. The full programme will be announced later this month.

Completed short films must be submitted for consideration by Wednesday, July 31. Send details of your film, including a brief synopsis and a viewing link, by email to pnfff@freefilmfestivals.org (with Short Film Submission in the subject line), or by direct message to _pnfff on Instagram.

PNFFF would like to hear from anyone interested in helping as a festival volunteer. Get in touch via the contact page at freefilmfestivals.org/filmfestival/peckham-nunhead/