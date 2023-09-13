People in Peckham have held a protest outside a Rye Lane cosmetics shop after a video of a physical altercation between a shopkeeper and a Black woman went viral.

Demonstrators highlighting the treatment of black women gathered outside Peckham Hair and Cosmetics at 2pm, on Tuesday, September 12.

Borough Commander Seb Adjei-Addoh said police were investigating the “full circumstances” of the altercation and thanked the community for “remaining calm”.

The video, which has been viewed over one million times, was taken on Monday, September 11, and shows a shopkeeper and a customer grappling.

Police confirmed they attended the incident and arrested a woman on suspicion of assault before bailing her. Two days later, on Wednesday, 13 September, a 45-year-old man was interviewed under caution.

On Tuesday, September 12, local community activist Sayce Holmes-Lewis posted a video urging people to protest outside the shop.

He said: “Nobody has to do anything in terms of violent behaviour or anything like that. We turn up here, we make sure that they don’t trade for the rest of today and we hit them in their pocket.”

Photos shared on social media have since shown the shop’s shutters plastered with messages in support of the woman.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, local policing commander for Southwark, said: “We know people will be concerned about a video circulating online of an incident in a shop.

“Our officers attended on Monday and continue to investigate the full circumstances of what has taken place. The investigation will include reviewing the actions of everyone involved.

“I would like to thank people in our local community for remaining calm and giving us the time to conduct a thorough investigation. If you have information that may help us I would urge you to get in touch.”

He added that officers would be patrolling Rye Lane to reassure the community and urged people with concerns to communicate with those officers.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 3943/11Sep.