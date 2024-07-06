Residents will get the chance to get their voices heard on how to improve health and social care services in Southwark this summer.

The Healthwatch Southwark Listening Tour kicks off on Monday 29 July in Elephant and Castle.

The charity will be going around the borough and asking for people’s feedback on how local services are working for them, and what could be improved.

A spokesperson from Healthwatch Southwark said: “We need your input to understand community needs, identify gaps in services, and influence providers based on your experiences.”

“By addressing disparities in access to care and providing valuable data to policymakers, we can empower the community to actively shape local services and strengthen community bonds through shared experiences.”

The information they get will then be collected and will inform what they work on for the next two years. As they sit on various health boards, it could even influence services and policy in future.

When: Monday 29 July – Thursday 8 August

Where: Various locations in Southwark – Peckham, Bermondsey, Walworth, Borough, Rotherhithe and Dulwich

Admission: Free (plus a goody bag for anyone who attends)

Click here for more information on when the tour will be coming to you.