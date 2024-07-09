If you’re fussy about fusion or are precious about pairings, best to look away now. Café Britaly’s “authentically Britalian” dishes could cause a stir.

“Serving carbonara with cream since 2024,” the Rye Lane location is a celebration of Britain’s love affair with Italian food, but with some twists and turns. So we went there to try it out.

As we settled into our booth seats, the restaurant was abuzz with eager customers wanting to explore the flavours of this new spot.

To match the sunny weather, a refreshing tipple was needed to celebrate the start of summer. We went with a recommendation, the Cornish sundowner, made with limoncello and topped with prosecco (£9.50). It spritzed and bubbled in the best way.

Deciding what to eat proved more difficult. I was a fan of the elevated Britalian dishes, I have to admit from the off. A deep-fried pizza inspired by Scotland’s chip shops finished with salt and vinegar? The answer was yes please.

Bouncy pizza dough, topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil, covered in a crunchy batter; the pizzetta crunch (£6.50) was a could-be confusing mouthful, but, honestly, maybe more things should be deep fried if they’re going to taste this good.

Alongside this was burrata with heirloom tomatoes, oil and balsamic vinegar (£12). Creamy cheese versus the sting of vinegar is a tried and tested, foolproof, go-to flavour combination, and Café Britaly didn’t disappoint.

To accompany the mains, we moved to a blush pink wine. The cool Alpha Zeta Corvina Merlot from Veneto (£6) fit the weather of the day – Peckham was blessed with a sultry early May 22 degrees, which is a temperature that always calls for a rosé.

Now, does cream belong in a carbonara? Oftentimes before, I would say it’s possible sacrilege. But I was open to being proven wrong. It was time for the most “controversial” dish on the menu, the Britalian carbonara was made up of deliciously al dente spaghetti, guanciale, and cream and topped with a runny yolk, crispy bottom, fried egg (£13.50).

The thing about being converted to something, is you have to be open. I may not start adding a splash of the heavy stuff when cooking at home, but I couldn’t say Café Britaly’s take on a carbonara wasn’t tasty, and I couldn’t say it wasn’t fun.

Carrying on the fun, it was time for an old-school favourite, a fish finger sandwich. Moving away from the freezer drawer, Café Britaly’s fish finger sandwich (£11.50) featured salted coley, tartare sauce, red sauce and rocket, served with chips on the side. Perfect for wiping up the overflowing sauces. The staple was truly elevated.

One of my favourite Italian dishes is arancini, deep-fried rice (see previous comment asking why more things aren’t deep-fried) with normally savouring fillings. But when I saw rice pudding arancini (£6.50) on the menu, I knew we had to end the meal with something sweet.

On a bed of stewed rhubarb and orange, the rice pudding arancini was creamy and sweet, sat against the sharpness of the stew. It was my favourite dish of the evening. A must-try when you venture to Café Britaly, and genius from co-owners Richard Crampton-Platt and chef Alex Purdie.

To finish, the lovely person serving us brought over a bottle of limoncello, made by Silco in St Ives (£5), which was also used in our zesty cocktails at the start of the meal, and poured two shots as she explained its’ notes.

A silky smooth citrus burst – and a delectable way to finish off our fusion meal, with the taste of the Italian riviera on Rye Lane.

191 Rye Lane, SE15 4TP

cafebritaly.com