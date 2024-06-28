Ex-Premier League footballer and Peckham boy Rio Ferdinand has stepped in to save a struggling music studio in the area he grew up in.

Through his Foundation and partnership with Warner Music Group, Rio has offered £6,000 to Peckham Studios so it can continue supporting disadvantaged kids.

After twenty years of service, the free music studio for young people found itself with a critical shortfall in funding.

The funds from Rio will allow Peckham Studios to stay open over the summer of 2024 and continue receiving young people for creative music sessions.

Since its opening in 2004, Peckham Studios—a project run by the social and environmental charity Groundwork London—has supported over 600 young people from London’s disadvantaged communities through music workshops, mentoring, and free access to its well-equipped multi-room studio facilities.

A young person making music at Peckham Studios

But more than just a place to make music, Peckham Studios offers young people a safe place to express who they really are. It provides an environment for creativity and expression, which in turn creates a sense of community.

Unfortunately, due to cuts in previously available funding, Peckham Studios had to reduce its opening hours to only four hours each week until it almost closed for good in June 2024.

In addition, the partnership between Groundwork London and the Rio Ferdinand Foundation, which starts on June 24th, will provide the project with staff and expertise through its on and off-site pastoral support services.

Jade is one of the young people who uses the studio. The 23-year-old commented: “The writing process helps me process what I am going through because it makes me more self-aware of my situation. We must keep Peckham Studios open to give young people a platform.”

Rio commented: “The Rio Ferdinand Foundation ‘Into the Music Industry’ partnership with Warner Music is all about supporting young people to build the skills and the networks for young people to flourish in any number of roles within music.

“Access to grassroots facilities is crucial and building a partnership with Groundwork to support the Peckham Studios and develop a sustainable hub for music development in Southwark is key for us in South London.”

Founder of the Rio Ferdinand Foundation, he said they would continue to work with the charity to keep the facility open, adding: “We encourage anyone interested in supporting young people or music artists in Southwark and South London to get involved and do the same.”

The contribution from the Rio Ferdinand Foundation is part of a more comprehensive national programme with Warner Music. This partnership supports young people in building skills and developing careers in the music industry.

Despite receiving the much-needed cash injection, Peckham Studios still needs further support.

They are aiming to raise £60,000 which would allow them to stay open for at least two days a week for the next year.

To discuss funding and partnership opportunities, please get in touch with us at: shabaz.ferozdin@groundwork.org.uk