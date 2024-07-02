Royal Mail ‘confident’ all outstanding ballot papers and postal vote forms will be delivered in time for the general election, amid reports of delays to post in East Dulwich and Peckham.

Some residents who used to be served by the now-closed East Dulwich Delivery Office claimed they had not received their post in up to two weeks. In that post were important papers, including polling cards and postal vote forms.

Given the imminence of the election this Thursday (4 July), they were concerned as to whether this delay would affect their ability to vote.

When we asked Royal Mail they said there had been some delays to delivery due to ‘higher levels of absence than usual.’ However, they would reassure residents that letters and parcels are continuing to be delivered daily with any items not delivered being prioritised the following day.

Concerning election papers specifically, a Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We have a specialist elections team that plans every aspect of the elections delivery programmes and works closely with local authorities to ensure everything runs as smoothly as possible.

“We have investigated concerns and have found that all polling cards have been delivered and postal votes are continuing to be delivered as ordered.”

After Southwark Council received complaints regarding reported delays, it raised it with Royal Mail who said they were ‘confident’ all papers would be delivered.

They also disputed the claims that any delivery had failed by two weeks.

A Southwark Council spokesperson said: “In total, we have processed 50,518 postal vote ballot papers for the general election. All were despatched within sufficient time for delivery by the Royal Mail. We understand there have been some delays in the delivery of some ballot papers in the SE22 and other areas, and we have raised this at a senior level with the Royal Mail.

“They have stated they are confident they will be able to deliver all outstanding ballot papers in time for recipients to vote in the general election. We will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

The spokesperson added that whilst there had ‘not been any more complaints than usual’, there was advice in the instance of any lost or not arrived ballots.

Replacements for lost or spoilt postal ballots can be issued in person at the Southwark Council Offices, 160 Tooley Street, SE1 between 9am and 5pm until Thursday 4 July.

You must bring a photo ID and proof of address with you

https://www.southwark.gov.uk/council-and-democracy/voting-and-elections/general-election-4-july-2024