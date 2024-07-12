‘Evil’ scammers are swindling Dulwich drivers using ‘obviously fake’ parking tickets printed on ‘terrible paper’, writes Monty Healing..

Shocked locals have spotted the bogus paper fines, which demand £120 payments, tucked under wipers in recent months.

Southwark Council has said it will inform police and urged residents to contact the parking team if they had been effected.

An East Dulwich resident wrote online: “Walking up to my car in Tuesday [sic] I noticed a parking ticket tucked under the wiper.

“Several other cars on the road had them too. The ticket was from a company called PMC but obviously a fake as the copy and the paper were terrible.

“Also my reg etc was not printed on it. My car was parked legally on a public road.”

The tickets feature a QR code which takes you to the website of a ‘company’ called Parking Measure Control (PMC).

Visitors are invited to insert the registration plate number and the penalty charge notice number.

LBC reported that users are then directed to a payment page but it did not work when we tried.

On its website, PMC claims to be a ‘leading private parking company’ that works ‘in partnership’ with local boroughs.

An online commenter slammed the ‘evil people of this world’ while another said ‘criminals are stopping at nothing’.

There has also been a report of the tickets appearing in Peckham.

Councillor James McAsh said: “We are aware of the issue and will be informing the police. We would urge residents and visitors to remain vigilant and please report any suspicious parking tickets directly to the council’s parking team to verify by emailing parking@southwark.gov.uk or calling 0800 138 9081, Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm. Anyone who thinks they have been victim of a scam should contact their bank and the police as soon as possible.”

The Met Police was approached for comment.