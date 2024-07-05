Southwark Labour has held onto two council seats after the results of two by-elections were announced.
Mohamed Habib Deen was announced as councillor for Faraday and David Parton for Rye Lane, on Friday, July 5.
The by-elections were triggered after Chloe Tomlinson and Kimberly McIntosh announced their resignations in May.
In Faraday, Mohamed Habib Dean took 2,201 votes. In Rye Lane, David Parton received 3,349 votes.
Here are the results in full:
Faraday
Mohamed Habib Deen – Labour: 2,201 votes
Catherine Alice Dawkins – Green: 952 votes
Dhiren Ponnambalam – Lib Dem: 315 votes
Jordan Abdi – Conservative: 301 votes
Rye Lane
David Parton – Labour: 3,349
Claire Sheppard – Green: 2,015
Max Shillam – Lib Dem: 458
Peter Felix – Conservative: 438
