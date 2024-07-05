Southwark Labour has held onto two council seats after the results of two by-elections were announced.

Mohamed Habib Deen was announced as councillor for Faraday and David Parton for Rye Lane, on Friday, July 5.

The by-elections were triggered after Chloe Tomlinson and Kimberly McIntosh announced their resignations in May.

In Faraday, Mohamed Habib Dean took 2,201 votes. In Rye Lane, David Parton received 3,349 votes.

Here are the results in full:

Faraday

Mohamed Habib Deen – Labour: 2,201 votes

Catherine Alice Dawkins – Green: 952 votes

Dhiren Ponnambalam – Lib Dem: 315 votes

Jordan Abdi – Conservative: 301 votes

Rye Lane

David Parton – Labour: 3,349

Claire Sheppard – Green: 2,015

Max Shillam – Lib Dem: 458

Peter Felix – Conservative: 438