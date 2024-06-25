Southwark’s parliamentary candidates will debate housing at a hustings in Peckham tomorrow.

The event will take place at Bells Garden Community Centre, 19 Buller Close, SE15, from 7pm until 9pm on Wednesday, June 26.

The candidate panel includes:

Rachel Bentley – Liberal Democrat – Bermondsey and Old Southwark

Miatta Fahnbulleh – Labour – Peckham

Claire Sheppard – Green – Peckham

Katherine Hortense – Christian Peoples Alliance – Lewisham West and East Dulwich

Tony Sharp – Reform UK – Bermondsey and Old Southwark

Barry Duckett – Independent – Bermondsey and Old Southwark

Jonathan Iliff – Conservative – Bermondsey and Old Southwark

The event has been organised by the Southwark Group of Tenants Organisation, a voluntary group representing tenants’ and residents’ groups across the borough.

On a flyer, the group wrote: ‘Over 4,000 Southwark residents are living in temporary accommodation.

‘According to Trust for London in every 1,000 households 26.05 are in temporary accommodation and 14.21 live outside the borough.

‘Would you agree that our current housing situation can have a direct impact on our anxiety, mental health and our general wellbeing? Let’s have a conversation.’

Visit www.sgto.org.uk to find out more.