The Conservative candidate for Peckham has said there is a “strong argument” for putting number plates on e-bikes.

Locals living in the newly-formed Peckham constituency say souped-up riders are zooming down Rye Lane and Peckham High Street, with police struggling to stay on top.

Southwark News asked four candidates for Peckham how they would tackle this issue for local constituents.

Ben Mascall – Conservative and Unionist Party – ‘Strong argument for number plates’

Conservative candidate Ben Mascall with his wife

“We need to go back to first principles on this. We are treating these vehicles like bicycles but they are clearly closer to mopeds or motorbikes, and the law should reflect that.

“Following the example of other countries such as Italy, which requires insurance, would be a strong step in the right direction. There is also a strong argument for number plates, particularly given the difficulty in pursuing those traveling at illegal speeds.”

Miatta Fahnbulleh – Labour Party – ‘Our 13,000 new officers will crack down on crime’

Miatta Fahnbulleh will replace Harriet Harman as Labour’s candidate for the upcoming general election

“Everyone deserves to feel safe on our streets. The Tories have gutted our police services, with rising levels of crime and antisocial behaviour.

“We have got to turn this around. Labour plans to put 13,000 more police officers and PCSOs on our streets, with the powers they need to make a difference and crack down on crime and anti-social behaviour, whilst putting in place measures to restore trust between the police and our communities.”

David Watson – Liberal Democrat – ‘We would invest in proper community policing’

Liberal Democrat candidate for Peckham David Watson

“These modified e-bikes are dangerous and should be confiscated. But the police haven’t got the resources to tackle antisocial behaviour because the Conservative government has cut police numbers and funding, and the Labour London Mayor cannot get a grip.

“Liberal Democrats would invest in proper community policing, where officers are visible and trusted, with the time and resources to focus on neighbourhood crime.”

Claire Sheppard – Green – ‘Public education on e-bike dangers’

“To address speeding modified e-bikes on Rye Lane, I support stronger enforcement, incentivising digital regulation, better delivery service practices, and rider training. I also support public education on e-bike dangers, adherence to speed limits, and community reporting of illegal use to aid police enforcement.”

Seat Analysis

Peckham is a brand new constituency now that the former Camberwell and Peckham seat has been dissolved. Although the new boundaries have seen it absorb part of Walworth and Elephant and Castle, it will arguably keep its essential character – a predominantly working-class area, with a strong ethnic-minority community and an influential, middle-class component.

According to the most recent census data, more than two-fifths (43.9 per cent) of residents were born outside the UK. That figure rises to 50.7 per cent in North Walworth, which is now part of the new constituency.

Peckham keeping a similar demographic to its predecessor is good news for Labour. Camberwell and Peckham was the 19th safest Labour seat in the country in the 2019 general election, with the party achieving a 59.8 per cent majority. However, it is not without its party political intrigue. A local politician recently described it as a ‘training ground’ for up-and-coming Tory candidates – a challenging seat where bright prospects can cut their teeth before being parachuted into safer seats. Jessica Lee, who contested in 2005, and Ben Spencer, who contested in 2017, both went on to become MPs for other parts of the country.

The next MP will have a loaded in-tray, complete with crime, housing, and economic development being high on the agenda. Gang violence remains an ongoing issue and the controversial Aylesham Centre regeneration will reshape the area for generations to come. Further north, Walworth is one of the most deprived areas in the borough. The stagnating Aylesbury Estate regeneration is seen by many as a visible symbol of failed local and national housing policy. Meanwhile, local schools are closing at an alarming rate as student rolls fall.

The Constituency’s History

From 1885 to 1908, Peckham, a wealthy semi-rural suburb, consistently voted Conservative due to its affluent factory-owning residents. However, the area’s demographics shifted as local manufacturing and retail industries grew, attracting more working-class residents who leaned towards Labour.

The arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush in 1948 brought a wave of Caribbean immigrants to south London, including Peckham, further solidifying Labour’s presence due to their working-class status. A pivotal moment in Peckham’s political history was the election of Harriet Harman as the Labour MP in 1982, during a time of political and economic turmoil under Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government.

Harman became a notable figure in British politics, advocating for women’s rights, social justice, and community issues, which bolstered Labour’s support. Her tenure brought national attention to Peckham, and in 1997, the Camberwell and Peckham constituency was established. Despite her contributions, she faced criticism for perceived complacency and lack of visibility, exemplified by wearing a stab-proof jacket during a police walkabout in 2008 and lacking a permanent constituency office.

In 2021, Harman announced her decision to stand down at the next election. In November 2022, Miatta Fahnbulleh was named as the Labour candidate to succeed Harman.

The 2019 election results

Party Candidate Votes Votes (%) Swing (%) Labour Harriet Harman 40,258 71.3 -6.5 Conservative Peter Quentin 6,478 11.5 -1.3 Liberal Democrat Julia Ogiehor 5,087 9.0 +3.1 Green Claire Sheppard 3,501 6.2 +3.4 Brexit Party Claude Cass-Horne 1,041 1.8 NEW Workers Revolutionary Joshua Ogunleye 127 0.2 0.0

What are the candidates’ key pledges?

Miatta Fahnbulleh – Labour Party

I’ll tackle the cost-of-living crisis by helping those struggling with rising costs, getting energy bills down, making work pay with a New Deal for Workers, and giving parents a helping hand with free breakfast clubs in every primary school. I’ll deliver the homes we need through the biggest boost to social housing in a generation, raising the standards of homes across our area, and giving first time buyers first dibs on new homes in Peckham. I want to make our streets safe again by tackling antisocial behaviour, knife crime, gangs by working hand-in-hand with our community while ensuring we reform and rebuild trust in the police.

Ben Mascall – Conservative and Unionist

Backing local businesses: the constituency is bursting with vibrant local businesses. If we can fully unleash the spirit that has driven that success, then even better days lie ahead. That means bearing down on business taxes. The Conservative Government took welcome steps to reduce business rates last autumn. If I’m elected, I will campaign for further progress. Fighting for better transport links: When it comes to the London Underground, south London has always lacked the infrastructure of the north of the city. It is time this was addressed. The proposed Bakerloo Line extension, with two stations along the Old Kent Road, has broad support and detailed plans â€“ but it has been put on the backburner. I will campaign to get it back on track and to get Old Kent Road on the Tube map. Campaigning for safer streets: People deserve to feel safe when they walk the streets whether that is petty, low-level crime or more serious offences. If I’m elected I’ll press for a continued focus on increasing police presence on the streets.

David Watson – Liberal Democrat

Campaign for more GPs and faster access to GP appointments – including the right for those in urgent need to see a doctor within 24 hours. Fight for more affordable homes and stand up for residents and communities with big developers. Make the Walworth Road the vibrant artery between Elephant and Castle and Burgess Park that our neighbourhood deserves.

Claire Sheppard – Green