“South London has a sense of being ahead of the times with fashion,” says Laura Casas, founder of The Marcon Court Project.

Working at charity shop Traid in Peckham years ago, Laura saw people come in buying Y2K clothing, “and now it’s everywhere”, she explains. “I feel like people are really individualistic and forward, and that inspires me a lot, even just walking down the street and looking at people.”

She says: “The way that people put things together, it seems like it won’t work. But they wear things because they like the two pieces together. It’s so individual – and that is what has inspired me the most, to be more free with what I do and mix patterns.”

Laura creates clothing with a sustainable focus, with every piece made to order, and a small selection of ready-to-buy items. This means waste is very low, which is the aim of The Marcon Court Project.

She learned her skills in Spain, where she grew up, and then during an apprenticeship on Saville Row. “I wanted to learn how to make clothes properly,” she says.

Working part-time at Traid as a stylist is where Laura “learned a lot about sustainability and reworking clothing”. She would buy clothes to take them apart and put them back together again, just to see how it was done – and once bought 20 blazers to upcycle.

Laura found joy in the process of reworking those pieces, and her fashion work evolved from there. Emanating that joy in the pieces she makes now is still paramount.

She says: “I get a lot of inspiration from pictures from the 80s, when we were kids and you’d wear a flowery dress, and all the details on it. I try to mimic that now. I find that astounding joy in dressing.

“After having a child and getting older, I always dress for myself. I want people to just dress for themselves, not thinking of the male gaze, or is this flattering? Just to see something and ask how does it make me feel? I think that is brilliant. If I can just put a smile on their face when they wear something I’ve made, that’s what I like to do.”

Although Laura’s customers do wear her dresses to weddings and for occasions, they were made to bring joy to the everyday, to wear to work or go for dinner with friends.

Sometimes Laura’s fabrics arrive from “magic moments” on eBay on a Tuesday morning… She explains how there is one fabric that customers still send to her asking for the print, years later.

“But I don’t have it and every time I try to get that fabric, it has gone out to prices that are really not sustainable to make something affordable. So that is the one fabric that I still have an alarm on for.”

Using end-of-roll fabrics with interesting patterns is what makes The Marcon Court Project stand out.

Laura says: “I try to find people working with cotton in the UK and so I buy local. My guiding purpose for everything is sustainability, have [the fabrics] been made in a sustainable way?”

“Living in south London gave me a sense of belonging that I never knew existed”

Laura used to live in Peckham, and now in Crystal Palace, her parents are from Africa but lived in Spain, she says: “I never really had a big community of people of colour my whole life.

“So, one of the things that I like most about living in south London is having access to so much African culture, walking down the streets and seeing the clothing, and even the way people address each other is something that I never really got to experience. I got called auntie and I’m like oh my God.

“Living in south London gave me a sense of belonging that I never knew existed. So that’s really my favourite thing.”

www.themarconcourtproject.co.uk