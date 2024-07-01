A teenager who killed a young father for his e-bike in Peckham has been jailed for life.

Yusuf Kallon, nineteen, stabbed Rohan Trotman to death in a “senseless attack” in June last year. Alongside an accomplice Kallon left Rohan bleeding in the street near Nunhead Green with multiple stab wounds.

The self-confessed “career criminal”, who is from Peckham, planned to escape to Sierra Leone after the murder.

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing arrested and charged 19-year-old Yusuf Kallon within just two weeks of the killing.

Detectives proved Kallon had dumped his phone shortly after the murder, and spent hundreds of hours on intensive CCTV trawls to identify him as a suspect.

Detectives also revealed that Kallon was making desperate plans to flee, by making credit card payments to a holiday company in Spain, booking a flight to Sierra Leone and paying for a new fast-tracked passport.

On Monday, 3 June, a jury convicted Kallon of murder and two counts of robbery. He was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Friday, 28 June to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 28 years.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith, who led the investigation, said: “Rohan was a much loved son, partner, and brother. Put simply, he was killed by Kallon for his new electric bike in a senseless attack that has devastated a family.

“I am glad that the jury saw through Kallon’s lies, and I would like to thank my team for their diligent work which allowed clear and incontrovertible evidence to be shown in court. The sentencing reflects the seriousness of this offence and it is right that Kallon will spend a significant period of time in prison.

“My thoughts and condolences remain with Rohan’s family, and I hope they can find some small measure of comfort in that fact Kallon has been jailed.”

Rohan’s mother, Debra, said: “I would like to thank the exemplary efforts of the police in bringing Kallon to justice.”

Rohan Trotman

Twenty-six-year-old Rohan was stabbed on the evening of Sunday, 25 June 2023 in Gordon Road near the junction with Nunhead Green, SE15.

The court heard that he had been cycling home from Croydon on his new electric bike, when he was attacked by Kallon and another man, who fled the country shortly afterwards.

The court was told that Kallon’s accomplice fled the UK before police could link him to the murder and make an arrest.

The pair left Rohan bleeding in the street with multiple stab wounds, and he died the next day in hospital.

Kallon was also charged with two counts of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon. He was also found guilty of the two robbery charges.

The court heard that both Kallon and his accomplice had committed a robbery earlier that day, shortly before the murder, stealing a motorbike from the Waterloo area.

Kallon was found not guilty of possession of an offensive weapon.