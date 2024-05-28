Two Labour councillors have resigned prompting by-elections in the Faraday and Rye Lane wards.

Cllr Kimberly McIntosh and Cllr Chloe Tomlinson’s resignation notices were posted to Southwark Council’s website on Friday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 28.

It is understood that the by-elections will be held on July 4 – the same day as the general election. Southwark Council is yet to confirm this.

It is unclear why the pair have walked away. Both are among the council’s most left-wing councillors and have been vocal critics of the UK’s Gaza-Israel policies.

The pair were elected into the safe Labour seats in 2022. McIntosh received 62.2 per cent of votes in Faraday while her closest rival, Green candidate Emma He, received 16.8 per cent.

Tomlinson received 58.3 per cent of votes in Rye Lane, beating Green candidate Peter Reder who received 27.4 per cent.

Tomlinson made headlines when she said it was “shameful” for the opposition leader to use his “LGBT identity for political point-scoring”.

She later apologised to Cllr Victor Chamberlain for the remarks she made at a Council Assembly meeting.