Summer is finally here and this weekend there are loads of free things to do in Southwark, including a Japanese festival, two family fun days and a Pride march.

Saturday 22 June

Okinawa Day in the Blue

A free Japanese festival will return to Bermondsey, with Eisa dance, music and cultural food celebrating the unique Okinawa islands.

Okinawa Day, a yearly celebration of Japan’s southernmost region, is coming to The Blue Market on Saturday 22 June.

The Okinawa island cluster once formed part of the Ryukyu Kingdom – which used to be its own country.

Karate originated in the region and visitors will witness a spell-binding demonstration of the famous martial art.

Attendees can also expect musical performances from the London Okinawa Sanshinkai, guest performers from Europe and Japan, and craft stalls.

When: Saturday 22 June from 11am-5pm

Where: The Blue Market, Market Pl, Bermondsey, SE16 3UQ

Admission: Free

Summer Fair in Elephant and Castle

A free family event in Elephant and Castle will include a mini-beach, a penalty shoot-out with Fulham FC and the chance to win a laptop.

Ark Globe Academy will host its annual summer fair this Saturday 22 June.

From 11am-2pm, there will be a range of fun activities for kids and young people – like a cup and saucer ride, a planetarium, archery and a mini-beach to play on.

Kids can learn about wild science by interacting with a range of mammals, reptiles and amphibians, along with birds of prey.

Plus visitors could get their hands on some high-ticket prizes in the raffle, including a bike, a laptop and a flat screen tv, along with up to £100 cash.

When: Saturday 22 June from 11am-2pm

Where: Ark Globe Academy, Harper Road, Elephant and Castle, SE1 6AF

Admission: Free

Pride March in Borough

Pride month might be coming to an end, but the fun continues this weekend with a march and after-party.

The march will begin at the London LGBTQ+ Community Centre, on Hopton Street, and end at Borough Yards, Stoney Street.

People are invited to meet at 12pm, bringing their placards and banners, with the one-hour march scheduled to begin at 1pm.

Head to the new queer pub in Elephant, The Rising SE1, for the official after-party.

When: Saturday 22 June from 12pm

Where: The march starts at London LGBTQ+ Community Centre, 60-62 Hopton St, SE1 9JH

Admission: Free

The Great Get Together in Bankside

A free family fun day, featuring wacky races, choir performances and human tower stunts, is coming to SE1 this weekend.

Now in its eighth year, the Great Get Together is part of a nationwide series of weekend activities inspired by the memory of the late Jo Cox MP – who was shot and stabbed by a man who “did not share her political views.”

It will see several businesses in Borough link up for an all-day celebration including the Tate Modern, Borough Market and Shakespeare’s Globe.

Festivities will include an array of music from local groups, performances like the human tower stunt group (Castellers of London), as well as an afternoon of children’s activities.

The event programme can be found online here.

When: Saturday, 22 June from 11am

Where: Borough Yards, Golden Hinde, Southwark Cathedral, Potters Fields, London Bridge Station, and The Scoop, at More London.

Admission: Free

Windrush Day celebration in Peckham

(credit: Southwark Archives)

A gallery in Peckham is hosting a day of activities to mark the anniversary of Windrush, with cooking classes and a film screening.

This Saturday (22 June) will be 76 years since the Empire Windrush docked in Tilbury in 1948, bringing Afro-Caribbean immigrants to the UK. Windrush Day is celebrated annually to honour the legacy of the Windrush Generation and how they helped shape Britain.

At South London Gallery there will be a full day of events for all ages, with cooking workshops, the chance to hear real stories from the time, family activities and a film screening curated by the SLG’s youth collective, the Art Assassins.

There will also be a drop-in advice service open by Windrush Justice Clinic throughout the afternoon to help support people from Commonwealth countries who have been affected by the Windrush scandal.

When: Saturday 22 June from 2pm-5pm

Where: South London Gallery, 65 Peckham Road, SE5 8UH

Admission: Free