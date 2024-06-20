Duke of Greenwich

For footie fans and foodies, you’re going to want to head down to The Duke for Euros 2024, showing the games on its new 3m x 3m outdoor screen in the beer garden.

Plus, The Duke has gone alfresco and moved its kitchen outside with a BBQ menu for the summer months. Throw a shrimp on lamb rib with harissa and garlic yogurt on the barbie, won’t you.

91 Colomb Street, SE10 9EZ

www.dukeofgreenwich.com

Between the Bridges

Footy with a view of the river, is that or is that not a dreamy combination? Southbank’s Between the Bridges has three huge screens, so you won’t miss any of the action.

With tickets from £5, watch England in the group stages playing Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia this June. Plus, have the chance to tuck into food and drink from Between The Bridges venders – take your pick from oven-fresh pizzas and juicy burgers to chocolate-dipped churros and tangy tacos.

The Queen’s Walk, SE1

www.betweenthebridges.co.uk/euros-2024

The Duke of Edinburgh

A summer of sport has been announced as open in Brixton’s The Duke of Edinburgh, showing all of the action: Euros, F1, Wimbledon, Cricket, Olympics and more.

With one of the biggest – and best – pub gardens in south London, as called by us here at The South Londoner, it’s a close to perfect spot to enjoy some live sport this summer surrounded by other fans. And you’ll be able to blend in if you’re just there for the beer… we won’t tell anyone.

204 Ferndale Road, SW9 8AG

dukeofedinburghpub.com/summer-of-sport

The Coat and Badge

Heading south west now, Putney’s The Coat and Badge is welcoming the crowds as a hot spot for live sport.

You can even book for a private screening of any match with its football package… shout “ref” as loud as you want and enjoy sharing the beautiful game with your nearest and dearest.

8 Lacy Road, SW15 1NL

www.thecoatandbadge.co.uk

Peckham Levels

Catch the main games right in the main bar of Peckham Levels as the south east location gears up for a summer of footy.

Peckham Levels is screening the matches on five 65-inch TV screens dotted around the bar and food hall, with the sound and commentary through the PA system so you won’t miss any of the action.

Plus, they’re featuring DJs from different countries taking part in the Euros (Spain, Italy, Turkey, and more) on selected Friday and Saturday nights to really get the vibes going.

To secure to best seats in the house for groups, you can pre-book a drinks package and arrive to chilled jugs of beer, cocktails or carafes ready at your table for kick off.

95a Rye Lane, Peckham, SE15 4ST

peckhamlevels.org/events/euro-2024

Blues Kitchen

Normally known for live music, Brixton’s Blues Kitchen is taking a break from usual scheduling to squeeze in the upcoming England games, kicking off with England’s opening game against Serbia at 8pm on Monday 16 June.

If – and when – England succeed in the group stages, all games up to the final will be streamed at the venue. Tickets are sold as tables at £5 per person, of £10 per person for the exclusive use of The Blues Kitchen’s private dining space, including the Karaoke Room.

Plus you can order half time snacks from the Southern-inspired kitchen, including buffalo chicken wings, Szechuan chicken wings, crispy cauli bites.

40 Acre Lane, Brixton, SW2 5SP

theblueskitchen.com/brixton

Jam Circus

The circus is back in town at Deptford. Rebranded from The Job Centre, there are a few nods to the original Jam Circus that once resided in Brockley.

With some tasty grub and your favourite beers on tap – this is a great spot to watch the game.

120-122 Deptford High Street, SE8 4NP

jamcircus.com

The Lost Hour

Recently refurbished and ready to welcome sports fans, The Lost Hour has the most craft beers being served in Greenwich.

So, you’ll be able to wet your whistle while watching the game at this spot.

217-219 Greenwich High Road, Greenwich, SE10 8NB

www.crafted-social.co.uk/lost-hour-greenwich

The Brookmill

This Victorian corner pub is ready to welcome you for the season with its updated courtyard, where it will be showing all the Euros matches.

Head down for the footy, stay for the honest pub dishes and ice-cold beers.

65 Cranbrook Road, St John’s, Deptford, SE8 4EJ

www.thebrookmill.co.uk