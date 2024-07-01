Over four hundred people flocked to St James Church this afternoon (Monday July 1) and crowds poured on to Southwark Park Road in Bermondsey to say a final farewell to the area’s most beloved fishmonger.

Russell Dryden’s sudden death shocked locals who had come to see him as the face of the Blue Market after running his stall there for 36 years.

Aged just 64 this larger-than-life character, died from a heart attack last month at his home in Rotherhithe.

It is a double tragedy for the close-knit Dryden family after Russell’s wife and childhood sweetheart Janice passed away just six months ago, and they leave behind sons Ben and Alfie and daughter Carly, grandchildren Kittie and Isla.

But in true Bermondsey style hundreds came to show their love and support to the family as they gathered for a tearful but uplifting service at St James Church, accompanied by music including a track of Russell singing one of his own songs.

His son Ben who has been running the family fish stall with his Dad for the past ten years had the mourners laughing as he regaled them of his childhood memories of Russell climbing trees in Southwark Park. In a very poignant but heart-warming moment his said that after losing his mum last year he turned to his father and said “it’s just us now Dad – we are like the Steptoe and son of the fishmongers.”

Russell’s granddaughter Kittie delivered a tender speech with word play where she called her beloved grandfather more of a dad who helped bring her up, saying “he always told me to be brave and I have made it my life’s work to make him proud.”

Russell Dryden

Her moving speech was made just moments after the choir of Boutcher Primary school took to the altar of the large church to sing ‘Goodness of God’ to a standing ovation from the congregation. A painting of his fish stall by one of its pupils stood proudly by his coffin.

The imposing church was used as a large crowd was almost guaranteed for a man whose connection with the area went far deeper than that of a fishmonger. His family ran Crazy Prices shop that was a landmark on Southwark Park Road for many years. He also championed local bands as part of Bermondsey Beat, showcasing them and eventually running the annual Bermondsey Carnival in Southwark Park.

Russell Dryden at his fish stall in the Blue

A vocal champion for businesses, he founded the Blue Business Improvement District (Blue Bermondsey BID) in the hope of transforming the ailing fortunes of the traditional Bermondsey town centre. And at that special place, which for the past week has seen many floral tributes laid to Russell, hundreds more gathered as the funeral cortege made its way past the market square en route to another service at Honor Oak Crematorium.

Conducted by Albins funeral directors, doves were released to live music at the square and as the hearse drew up to his market pitch and a seagull swooped and circled the place this great fishmonger and Bermondsey legend lay-in-state.

Russell Dryden with a regular seagull visitor to his stall in Bermondsey

Read our full tribute to Russell here.