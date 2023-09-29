Police have discovered bones on Rotherhithe beach and sent them off for examination.

Passers-by were shocked to see a team of Met Police officers combing the banks of the Rotherhithe peninsular at 3.18pm on Thursday, September 27.

They were responding to reports that bones had been found.

Police have not yet confirmed what sort of bones they are and have sent off to be examined.

A Met Police spokesperson: “Police were called to Rotherhithe Beach at 15.18hrs on Thursday, 27 September to reports of bones found.

“Officers attended. The bones have been removed and have been sent off for examination.”