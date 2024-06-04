A museum in Rotherhithe will be screening the Euro games in its underground tunnel shaft.

The Brunel Museum, which celebrates the history of the Thames Tunnel, regularly hosts events in the shaft – which has smoke-blackened brick walls and a ‘raw but atmospheric backdrop.’

From Sunday 16 June (England v Serbia), the Euro 2024 games will be screened there on a big projector with surround sound. There will also be a pop-up bar and games with prizes, including a raffle.

Early bird tickets start from £5.

Dating back to 1843, the shaft is Grade II* listed and is where work on the tunnel began.

It has now been sealed with a concrete floor, following the tunnel transformation for the construction of the East London Line and London Overground.

As well as screening this summer’s epic football moments, it is also regularly used for concerts, weddings, film shoots and commercials.

Click here for tickets and a full list of the games.

The Brunel Museum is located at Railway Avenue, Rotherhithe, London, SE16 4LF

