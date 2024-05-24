A car has flipped in Rotherhithe with emergency services responding to the ‘ongoing’ incident.

Paramedics and London Fire Brigade rushed to the scene at the junction of Rotherhithe New Road and Hawkstone Road at 2.23pm today (Friday, May 24).

London Ambulance Service dispatched ambulance crews, paramedics in response cars Hazard Area Response Team members. The incident is ongoing.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.23pm on Friday 24 May to reports of an incident at the junction of Rotherhithe New Road and Hawkstone Road, Rotherhithe.

“We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews and paramedics in response cars. We also dispatched members of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART). “The incident is still ongoing and we are working with our emergency services partners.”

The Met Police and London Fire Brigade have been approached for comment.