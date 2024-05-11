The Lower Road cycleway design, which has been the source of a passionate local debate, was ‘not the original plan,’ according to the people behind it.

In March, Transport for London (TfL) and Southwark Council unveiled Cycleway 4 – an unbroken cycle route between London Bridge and Greenwich – with high hopes it would get more people on their bikes.

Since construction began in 2019, it has caused uproar, which has only intensified in recent months. Despite many cyclists now having a route they had been campaigning for, even they have qualms with the design.

The scheme involved removing a southbound motor traffic lane to accommodate the new cycle route.

Many have commented on the endless congestion that has resulted, as well as the accidents that have occurred since to both pedestrians and cyclists.

Up until now, we’ve heard from everyone – apart from the people who designed it.

However, TfL and Southwark have now revealed that the current design was a ‘temporary fix.’

At a rainy meeting last week, for the first time since it was built, the Southwark Highways officers and TfL Road Network representatives who thought up the scheme visited the site to answer questions posed by MP Neil Coyle and ward councillors.

They explained that at £2.8m, the scheme in place now was the cheaper option to fill a gap. The original design would have meant the road was wider in places – exactly the thing many locals have been asking for.

It planned to use some of the pavement for cycle lanes and remove traffic islands.

Before it could go ahead, the £10m scheme was paused during the pandemic because of funding issues.

TfL said they had offered the money to the council to restart a different design solution, but this would be ‘subject to affordability.’

To add insult to injury, neither TfL nor Southwark were aware of every accident that had occurred on Lower Road since the new cycleway opened.

A TfL spokesperson said they were not aware that more than two collisions had occurred, as brought up by councillors in the meeting, ‘as they had not been recorded on the national or London reporting system,’ nor had anyone reported them to the council.

Although it might be unreasonable to expect someone to be manning the cameras every second – a closer eye should be kept on a new scheme, especially as it hasn’t even been live for three months yet.

And it shouldn’t be up to local people to email in if they get run over.

Whilst we do not know for sure whether the original plan would have been safer and more popular – it definitely appears it would have solved some of the glaring issues.

But it comes with a hefty price tag. So, unless the council suddenly comes into some money, we will never know.