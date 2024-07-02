The Green Party candidate for Bermondsey and Old Southwark has blamed Bermondsey’s recent spate of violent crime on the ‘cost of living crisis’ and inadequate youth services.

After four stabbings in six months in Bermondsey, Susan Hunter had been asked by Southwark News what the underlying cause was.

Here is what she, and four other candidates, answered in response:

Susan Hunter – Green Party: ‘The cost of living crisis has increased the gap between rich and poor’

Susan Hunter, Green Party candidate for Bermondsey and Old Southwark. Credit: Michael Dean Photography

“The cost of living crisis, which has increased the gap between rich and poor, lack of opportunities, and inadequate youth services all play a part in violent crime.

“I believe we should invest more in youth workers and support schemes like the Young Londoners Fund, which aims to give new options to children and young people most at risk of taking the wrong path and stop them getting involved in violence and criminal activity.

“We need to deal with the root causes of crime through education and employment opportunities.”

Tony Sharp – Reform: ‘Stop and search is not enough – we need community involvement’

Tony Sharp, Reform candidate for Bermondsey and Old Southwark

“The cause of stabbing is knife ownership by youth who mainly assault each other, the older citizens are attacked more rarely so by deliberate criminal intent. The Stop and Search regime is not enough, there has to be a deeper community involvement in internecine violence by young people against each other.”

Rachel Bentley – Liberal Democrat: ‘Effective prevention in schools and restoring police funding’

Rachel Bentley, Liberal Democrat candidate for Bermondsey and Old Southwark

“Kacey Clarke’s tragic death left people reeling. My brother also lost a friend to a senseless street stabbing. Every life lost is one too many. The causes are complex with young men and boys disproportionately affected. They deserve to be safe but too many are victims to gangs and county lines.

“My solutions:

Much more effective prevention in schools and other settings.

The Met should have specialist ‘Knife Crime and Robbery Units’ working across London.

Full restoration of police and criminal justice services funding.

Reversal of cuts and doubling funding on youth services across Southwark.”

Piers Corbyn – Independent: ‘Involve people experienced in gang culture’

“1.Strengthen communities (note council conspiring in corporate land grabs destroys community)

2. Involve youth in useful fulfilling activity.

3. Separate relatively harmless cannabis use from other potentially deadly drugs; so weakening the grip of gangs.

4. Involve more people experienced in dealing with gang culture rather than just stop and search.”

Neil Coyle – Labour: ‘The impact of drugs is colossal’

Neil Coyle, Labour candidate for Bermondsey and Old Southwark

” There is a worrying dismissal of the use of drugs by ‘liberals’ but the impact is colossal. Southwark has a higher than average prevalence of psychosis and drugs contribute to mental ill health in many ways, as well as a lot of crime and antisocial behaviour.

“Drug use is often connected to what the police call ‘cuckooing’ where someone vulnerable has their home taken over to sell drugs, causing huge problems to neighbours and the local community. Tackling drug use is crucial to tackling serious and violent crime.”

Jonathan Iliff – Conservative

Southwark News was unable to reach Jonathan Iliff to get his responses to our General Election 2024 questions.

Other candidates standing:

Barry Colin Duckett – Independent

Seat Analysis

Bermondsey and Old Southwark is another safe Labour, albeit the least secure in Southwark. The bookies have given Labour a 96 per cent chance of winning the constituency compared to 99 per cent in seats like Peckham and Dulwich and West Norwood. Nonetheless, it looks very unlikely Labour will lose the seat it has held since 2015.

The constituency has undergone significant demographic changes. Many of the working-class families who voted Lib Dem under Simon Hughes have moved out, replaced by a more transient population. This shift has impacted voting patterns, with new residents voting more on national issues rather than local loyalties.

However, there was also a less subtle force which led to Labour’s victory in 2015. Namely, the failures of the Lib Dems in coalition with the Conservatives. By 2015, many believed the party had rolled over to Tory control. Bermondsey and Old Southwark’s large student population, would have been highly unimpressed by Nick Clegg agreeing to increase tuition fees, having pledged to scrap them. One could argue the Lib Dems were already declining. But the party’s weakness in government certainly accelerated that trend.

Neil Coyle, who was elected in 2015, has won increased vote shares in each of the three elections he has contested. It was 43.1 per cent in 2015, 53.2 per cent in 2017, then 54.1 per cent in 2019. It will be interesting to see whether the scandals he became embroiled in put voters off. But even if some decide to retract their vote for the Labour MP, it’s unlikely to make any real difference.

The Constituency’s History

Bermondsey and Old Southwark is steeped in Labour history, deeply influenced by its working-class roots. Historically, the area’s electorate comprised families employed in the Rotherhithe docks and surrounding industries. Voters were focused on issues like workers’ rights and healthcare making Labour its natural home.

The constituency was also represented by two well-known Labour MPs. Alfred Salter, elected in 1922, was a dedicated doctor who improved public health, addressing diseases like tuberculosis and diphtheria. He was succeeded by Bob Mellish, the son of a docker, whose no-nonsense reputation led to his appointment as Chief Whip under Harold Wilson on two occasions.

The 1983 Bermondsey by-election, known as the ‘Battle for Bermondsey,’ was a pivotal moment in the constituency’s history. Bob Mellish resigned, disillusioned with Labour’s leftward shift under Michael Foot. Peter Tatchell, representing the leftist faction, faced fierce opposition, including homophobic attacks and physical violence. In one of the great electoral shocks of modern British politics, the Labour stronghold fell to the Liberal-SDP alliance. It was a source of huge embarrassment for Labour, not least because the party’s headquarters were situated right in the centre of the constituency on the Walworth Road. Locals were not sure whether Lib Dem control would last but Sir Simon Hughes established himself as a highly capable politician, ensuring he remained in post for 32 years.

During his tenure, the constituency’s identity changed. Traditional working-class families moved out, replaced by residents with no ties to the area, voting on national rather than local lines. This demographic shift eventually contributed to Labour regaining the seat under Neil Coyle in 2015.

The 2019 election results

Party Candidate Votes Votes (%) Swing (%) Labour Neil Coyle 31,723 54.1 +0.9 Liberal Democrat Humaira Ali 15,597 26.6 -4.5 Conservative Andrew Baker 9,678 16.5 +3.5 Brexit Party Alex Matthews 1,617 2.8 NEW

What are the candidates’ key pledges?

Neil Coyle – Labour

Build more genuinely affordable homes. Clear the backlog and fix the NHS. 8 million people are waiting for treatments now, with delays at their highest ever. Labour built the NHS, repaired it in 1997 and needs to fix it again now! Tackle crime and antisocial behaviour, including restoring Southwark’s police. We still have fewer police officers and PCSOs than when the Tory/Lib Dem Coalition cut 23,000 police staff in 2010.

Rachel Bentley – Liberal Democrat

More safe, secure and affordable homes. Robust climate action both local and nationally And restoring trust and integrity in politicians and the Met police. I promise we will have a visible, energetic and caring constituency MP again.

Susan Hunter – Green

Climate Action: Committing to make London a zero-carbon city by 2030 through investment in renewable energy, public transport, and green infrastructure. Affordable Housing: Ensuring the provision of affordable housing and protecting renters’ rights while tackling homelessness through comprehensive social housing policies. Community Wellbeing: Investing in local services, enhancing public spaces, and supporting community-led initiatives to create vibrant, sustainable neighbourhoods

Donna Harris – Liberal Democrat

Fix the housing crisis – safe, secure and warm homes for everyone. Take action to rescue the NHS and social care – ensure everyone can get a GP or dentist appointment when they need it, and reform mental health services and CAMHS so they are fit for purpose for all. Get Britain back on the road to EU membership by rebuilding our trading relationship with our nearest neighbours.

Tony Sharp – Reform

If I was an MP I would expect the government curtail its expenditure to go Growth of Economy by GDP per Capita, which is falling, by letting people spend their own money on what they want and not on national vanity schemes or public intervention programmes. Reduce immigration of low or no qualified persons and their dependents. Curtail Visa periods . this will cause employers pay more and make them train more – the UK Treasury’s system of ‘Apprenticeship Tax’ on businesses does not do this. Reform the NHS back to ‘free at point of delivery’ rather than the enormous bureaucratic nationalised industry it has become. This is wedded to Big Pharmaceutical Corporations rather than early intervention. Scrap the Blair agreement with the BMA to adopt the French system of consultation fees at the Surgery face to face and also curtail the growth of GP Surgery companies which now belong to corporates rather Doctors practices.

Piers Corbyn – Independent

Peace Now: Total opposition to Israeli massacre and Genocide in Palestine; end of UK arms exports and military support of Israel; boycott and disinvestment of companies involved. Return of all hostages, end of all fighting and peace Conference now. End UK-Nato Secret war with Russia in Ukraine and UK bombing of Yemen. Decent Housing for all: A major programme of building low-rent secure council housing; super-tax and requisition powers of empty properties of private operators kept empty for money laundering and speculation and thereby forcing up house prices and rents. Defence of community. Blocking of speculative developments / “regenerations” which weaken real Living London. End all ULEZ, 15 minute cities, LTNs, zoning robbery (while allowing local accountable small traffic schemes) and controls.

Jonathan Iliff – Conservative

Southwark News was unable to reach Jonathan Iliff to get his responses to our General Election 2024 questions.