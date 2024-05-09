Transport for London (TfL) has claimed that the controversial Lower Road cycleway design was a ‘temporary fix’ due to cutbacks.

After being called down there last Friday, May 3, by the local MP Neil Coyle, following outrage amongst residents and councillors, TfL confirmed that the design was ‘not their original plan.’

The original plans, consulted on by Southwark Council in 2019, were paused during the pandemic because of funding issues. Reportedly, they would have cost over £10m.

That scheme would have used some of the pavement for cycle lanes and removed traffic islands – meaning the road would have been wider in places.

A TfL spokesperson explained: “The longer-term scheme for the Lower Road section includes the removal of the traffic gyratory system around Surrey Quays to provide two-way working along Lower Road, removal of central reservations and traffic islands and a re-imagining of the road space to include kerb-segregated cycle lanes and wider footways where needed.”

This current design, which has been the source of endless complaints around its safety and traffic since it opened in March, was developed to ‘fill the gap.’ It cost £2.8m.

TfL said they had offered the money to the council to restart a different design solution, but this would be ‘subject to affordability.’

At the meeting, MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark Neil Coyle, expressed concern that neither representatives for TfL nor Southwark were aware of every accident that had occurred on Lower Road since the new cycleway opened.

A TfL spokesperson said they were not aware that more than two collisions had occurred, as brought up by councillors in the meeting, ‘as they had not been recorded on the national or London reporting system,’ nor had anyone reported them to the council.

MP Neil Coyle said: “It is shocking that neither TfL nor the council appears to be coordinating with the police, ambulance services, the local community or even using their own cameras to ensure they are aware of all incidents on the route.

“It’s ridiculous that they are telling local people to email in if they get run over.”

Commenting on the choice to scrap the original plans, MP Neil Coyle said: “It is unacceptable that Transport for London and the council admit they did not put safety first and rushed a scheme without examining its full impact and allowed changes to be implemented without adequate systems in place to monitor accidents affected by the new road layout.”

TfL and Southwark did commit to making some improvements, given the concerns raised by the local community, such as around traffic congestion.

The TfL representative explained that they had made some adjustments to the signal timings along the corridor to optimise them and reduce queuing.

There are also plans for further improvements at the Plough Way junction ‘in the coming months’ to install a technology which will ‘avoid traffic being stopped unnecessarily’ if pedestrians press the wait button, but cross before the green person is displayed.

MP Neil Coyle said their proposed improvements were ‘welcome news’ but added that he fears a ‘major accident or fatality’ will occur before the necessary measures are taken.

A Southwark Council spokesperson added: “As with all highway improvement schemes, we have commissioned an independent road safety audit of the cycleway to identify any issues that may put road users at risk. The results of the review will be available in due course.”