Thousands have raised a pint with Rotherhithe’s ‘guvnor,’ Micky Norris, over the 35 years he ran the China Hall pub. The News sat down with his family after his sad passing.

Michael ‘Micky’ Norris passed away at the age of 74 on June 22. The famous local publican died after a long battle with his health, with over 250 people attending his funeral in Honor Oak.

The much-loved landlord will be fondly remembered for his generosity, hospitality, and the community spirit that he fostered at Rotherhithe’s favourite public house.

Micky was born in London in 1948 and grew up in Rotherhithe, although much of his family came from Deptford.

He was initially a roofer but also worked behind bars and always harboured dreams of becoming a pub landlord.

One of the pubs where he did part-time work was the China Hall on Lower Road. Micky would even manage the boozer while the previous owner, Albert Driver, went on holiday.

Micky’s wife, Linda Norris, said in 1983, “Albert just rang Micky up and said, ‘Do you want the China?’ It’s what he’d always wanted – his own pub. He didn’t put it up on the market – just asked Micky if he wanted it.”

There were plans to widen Lower Road, which meant the pub was earmarked for demolition within the next three years. But the works never went ahead, and the pub remained.

Micky and Linda moved into the China Hall on May 5, 1983. Linda says it already had a good reputation. But under Micky’s and his family’s management, the pub went from strength to strength.

It became renowned for Sundays, where customers would be treated to a huge spread of seafood, ribs, sausages, cheese, and baked potatoes.

The boozer attracted a mixed group, popular among Millwall fans, after-work-drinking professionals, and families.

“He loved it. He could sit in the pub all day long. Not drinking. Just talking to people,” said Linda. Micky’s daughter, Carrie, said, “He’d be there for anyone if someone needed to talk to him. Because that’s what people do in pubs – they go there and talk about their problems.”

There were some memorable times at the China Hall, particularly one Halloween which saw Micky dress up as a bishop, strolling around with a copy of ’50 Shades of Grey’ instead of a Bible.

At Christmas, hoping for breathing space away from the customers, the family would often find themselves eating Christmas Dinner with a punter or two.

“He didn’t like seeing anybody on their own on Christmas Day,” said Linda. “But then he’d go to bed and leave us with the company,” she laughed.

While managing the pub, Micky also spent two years coaching the U12s and U16s at the Red Lion Boys Club.

“All the boys used to look up to him. Some of the boys still talked to him, texted him, and called him, right up until he died,” Carrie said.

But in 2017, the family learned – first from a woman servicing the fruit machines – that the pub was at risk of closure.

Sure enough, they soon discovered that the pub’s owners, Punch Tavern, had sold the freehold to developer Hamna Wakaf.

They received a letter from the new owner offering them a ten-year lease but, at £75,000 a year, it was almost double what they were already paying.

Their pain was compounded by Micky’s ill health, which meant him having a leg amputated in 2018.

Regulars, local politicians, and campaigners fought hard to keep the pub open, but Micky and his family had to move out in January 2019.

With the assistance of former MP Sir Simon Hughes, the couple avoided homelessness and secured accommodation in Camberwell.

Adapting to life with one leg, away from the pub, and in a new home in unfamiliar Camberwell, Micky struggled at times.

But the birth of his grandson George in 2020 was a turning point. “He was like a different man,” said George’s mum Carrie.

“Them two were best mates. George wouldn’t even look at me when Dad was here. I think it really helped my Dad – giving him something to do.”

Sadly, Micky’s health deteriorated again, and he passed away on June 22, 2023.

He is survived by his eldest grandson Luke, whom he adored, and his three children Carrie, Jimmy and Michael.

Over 250 people attended his funeral at the Honor Oak Crematorium.

Tributes poured in for Micky. Among those was Sir Simon Hughes who said, “Micky was a very brave and greatly respected local landlord.

“The China Hall was an iconic local pub, and it was a great tragedy that despite his best efforts, and the efforts of lots of others, we couldn’t manage to save it.

“Good local pubs with really strong local attachments are very important, and unfortunately, greedy private companies often don’t understand this.

“In the end, one has robbed us of another of our really special local venues. But Micky’s legacy will never be forgotten.”